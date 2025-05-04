3 changes PBKS can consider for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG in Dharamsala ft. Xavier Bartlett 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) shift their home base to the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, where they are scheduled to play three matches in succession in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, beginning with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 4. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are on the lookout to stay in the hunt for a top-two spot, an aspiration that might come to an end with a loss in the upcoming contest, with MI, GT, and RCB all in red hot form.

Ad

PBKS earned a hard-fought win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous encounter. However, with Glenn Maxwell ruled out for the remainder of the season, and concerns in the bowling department in particular, the team may be forced to bring about some changes in the playing XI.

On that note, let us take a look at three changes PBKS can consider for the IPL 2025 clash vs LSG in Dharamsala.

Ad

Trending

#1 Xavier Bartlett for Harpreet Brar

Dharamshala is not a venue where teams load their bowling unit with spinners. Taking that into account, PBKS will be tempted to beef up their seam bowling unit to make the most of the pace and bounce on offer at the high-altitude venue.

Xavier Bartlett, with his tall frame, and ability to hit the deck hard while sticking to the right areas, is arguably a tailor-made option. PBKS conveniently also have an overseas slot open after Glenn Maxwell's injury, which they can consider utilizing with Bartlett.

Ad

The Australian pacer has been decent in the handful of matches he has played in IPL 2025 so far. In three matches, he has picked up two wickets at an economy of 9.33. It is to be noted that both of his wickets came in the form of early breakthroughs with the new ball.

Furthermore, with LSG having a loaded left-handed middle order with the trio of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller, playing Harpreet Brar on top of a Chahal who is already struggling against such batters might be a bad idea. The negative match-ups may cost PBKS the entire middle-overs battle.

Ad

#2 Marcus Stoinis for Suryansh Shedge

If PBKS do trust their bowling combination as it is, despite being exposed at the Chepauk, then they can consider bringing back Marcus Stoinis. The team already has a vacant overseas slot after Glenn Maxwell's injury, and it also leaves a spot in the middle order, which Stoinis can fulfill.

Having Shedge in the setup on top of Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh does not exactly fit in, and Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer could use a hand in the middle order in the form of an experienced player. The ploy to hand Shedge more bowling responsibility did not pan out as hoped, as he conceded 40 runs off his three overs.

Ad

PBKS are missing Maxwell's services as the sixth bowler, but could have a more reliable option in Stoinis if he makes it to the playing XI, while also making the batting unit sturdier.

#3 Vijaykumar Vyshak for Harpreet Brar

A third seamer in place of the second spinner, Harpreet Brar, is likely an inevitable call because of the conditions, but it remains to be seen which bowler PBKS opt for. As mentioned above, Xavier Bartlett is one candidate because of how he can exploit the conditions.

Ad

However, from another point of view, this comes as an opportunity for PBKS to improve their death bowling. They already have two solid bowlers in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen with the new ball, and also Azmatullah Omarzai to a certain degree. But, Arshdeep Singh has lacked a reliable partner at the back end at times.

Under such circumstances, Vijaykumar Vyshak comes across as a solid option. The death-overs specialist has unfortunately missed out on the playing XI since his heroics in PBKS' season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His presence gives the pace bowling unit a lot more variety.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More