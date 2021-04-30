IPL 2021: 3 changes that can get Punjab Kings back on track

Three weeks into the IPL, the Punjab Kings find themselves struggling in the bottom half of the table yet again.

While it is the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) weakened squad that has accounted for most of their misfortune this season, teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are clearly underperforming.

The Punjab Kings had the deepest pockets in this year's auction, with which they added some big names to their roster. However, the choices they have made in their playing XI have surprised many. The change of name, logo and jerseys have failed to bring them any luck either.

Currently, PBKS are sixth on points, having won only 2 of their six games. There are a lot of things that are not going their way. We will take a look at 3 plausible changes that are expected to better their results going forward.

3. KL Rahul's batting approach

KL Rahul's strike rate needs a hike (Pic Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Before the season started, the PBKS management had stated that their captain will be his attacking self in this year's IPL. However, after 6 games, the claim has fallen on its face.

Though the orange-cap winner of 2020 has scored runs and is in the reckoning for it this year as well, his knocks have not had the desired impact on the results. He has struggled to accelerate even after getting his eye in. Since his quick-fire 91 off 50 balls in Punjab's opening match of the season against Rajasthan, his strike-rate has not even crossed 120 in any of the following games.

These are his scores in IPL 2021 so far:

Match 1: 91(50) v RR

Match 2: 5(7) v CSK

Match 3: 61(51) v DC

Match 4: 4(6) v SRH

Match 5: 60(52) not out v MI

Match 6: 19(20) v KKR

The two matches Punjab have won were against RR and MI, where he either played a quick knock or remained undismissed.

KL Rahul is the most important player in his side and he needs to play with more freedom if the Punjab Kings hope to turn the tables and have any chance of going all the way.

