3 changes SRH must make for IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their final home leg of IPL 2024 tonight (May 8). They will play their last three home matches over the next 11 days, with the first one scheduled to be held tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

SRH and LSG will meet only once in IPL 2024, and the match will take place tonight. The two franchises are alive in the race to the playoffs. Both teams have 12 points from 11 matches and are separated only because of net run rate.

The Orange Army played their previous IPL 2024 match earlier this week, where the Mumbai Indians defeated them by seven wickets. SRH will aim to get back to the winning track tonight. They will have to make some changes to their tactics to defeat the Lucknow Super Giants.

In this listicle, we will look at the three changes which SRH should make for their next match against LSG in IPL 2024.

#1 Rahul Tripathi in for Mayank Agarwal

The number three batting position has been a headache for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head has done its job to perfection, but if the opposition breaks the opening stand early, the Hyderabad-based franchise have not had a solid number three batter who can stabilize the innings.

Expand Tweet

Hyderabad have two capped Indian batters in their squad, namely Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal. Both batters have had a forgettable season so far. Tripathi, who made his T20I debut for India last year, has got to play only two matches, where he has aggregated 31 runs.

Agarwal made his return to the match squad for the last match against Mumbai Indians and returned with five runs from six balls. Perhaps, Hyderabad should give one more opportunity to Tripathi because he showed enormous intent in the previous seasons. If Tripathi gets going, he can solve the top-order problem for Hyderabad.

#2 Glenn Phillips in for Marco Jansen

It is a bit difficult to understand why Sunrisers Hyderabad picked five pace-bowling options in their match squad for the last two matches. Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been regular members of the team.

Expand Tweet

Pace-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen got to play against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians but proved to be quite expensive on both occasions. Since the team already has quality options in the pace attack, they can think of leaving Jansen out for Glenn Phillips, who can add more muscle to the batting. Plus, he is a better fielder than Jansen and is also a handy part-time spinner.

#3 SRH should use the Impact Player wisely

In the last match against Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad surprisingly introduced Sanvir Singh as an Impact Player to strengthen the batting in the 18th over. Singh finished with eight runs off seven balls and did not bowl in the second innings.

Many fans felt that the team management could have allowed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to come in to bat instead of Sanvir and then introduce a specialist bowler as an Impact Player. The Orange Army should use a smarter strategy for tonight's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback