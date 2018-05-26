3 changes Sunrisers Hyderabad might make before the final

The Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame an in-form KKR side by defeating them by a close margin of 13 runs. They will now have to beat the mighty Chennai Super Kings in order to lift the IPL trophy. The Sunrisers have faced CSK thrice this season and have not won a single game.

Tom Moody and Kane Williamson will obviously need to change a few things in order to clear this final hurdle. Here are the 3 squad changes which might get the orange army over the line.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed OUT, Sandeep Sharma IN

Khaleel Ahmed had a very poor outing against KKR in the Qualifier. The youngster was not able to control his nerves throughout the game. He got his lengths completely wrong and was not able to create the necessary pressure.

Nitish Rana took complete advantage of Ahmed's poor form and hit him for two sixes in the same over. Ahmed also had a couple of misfields in the game. On the other hand, Sandeep Sharma had been bowling quite well and it was surprising to see him left out before the game.

Williamson might have to call Sandeep back in order to give the team an extra swing option. Moreover, Sandeep was very handy in the last game against the CSK as he took the important wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar.

SRH will have to go back to their original combination in order to pose a bigger challenge to CSK and getting Sandeep in would be a step in the right direction.