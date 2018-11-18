3 consistent IPL cricketers who did not get enough chances in the Indian team

Vishnu San FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 752 // 18 Nov 2018, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sandeep Sharma hasn't got his due with the national side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got the Indian Premier League underway in 2008. IPL became the first sporting event in 2010 to be broadcast live on YouTube. The IPL has served as a platform for various uncapped cricketers to show their skills. In the tournament, the most successful teams are the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians with three title wins each. IPL has created a tremendous impact and attracted an audience from around the world.

Although IPL is a tournament that every player wants to win, one of the biggest byproducts of the tournament has been the production of skilful younger generation players to the Indian team. Though most of the talented players were rewarded with national call-ups and perform well, some of them couldn't make it count while playing for the national team.

So, let us take a look at three consistent IPL cricketers who did not get adequate chances to perform in the national side.

#3 Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is a valuable right arm fast medium pace bowler. In 2010 and 2012, he represented India in the Under-19 World Cup and was also part of the U-19 Indian team that won the title in 2012. He played for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL from 2013 to 2017, before moving to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In IPL 2017, Sandeep got rid of the dangerous trio of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, which turned the tide in KXIP's favour. He also became the first player to get the famous RCB trio out in the same match. He was selected in the Indian squad for the limited overs tour of Zimbabwe in 2015, because of his impressive IPL season with KXIP.

Sandeep made his T20I debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, he did not get any other opportunity after the tour of Zimbabwe even though he has been great in the IPL. Despite a stellar record in the IPL, he only has two T20Is to his name.

1 / 3 NEXT