3 current RCB players who are playing in MLC 2023

Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) got underway in the United States earlier this month. Six teams, namely Seattle Orcas, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders are a part of this tournament.

Several big names of the cricket world are playing in MLC 2023. As the names of the teams suggest, three of them are owned by IPL team owners. MINY, TSK and LAKR are sister franchises of IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Even Seattle Orcas is co-owned by IPL team Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, one of IPL's most popular teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore, has not invested in MLC 2023. They neither bought a team in UAE's International League T20 nor in South Africa's SA20 as well.

While RCB team owners have stayed away from overseas T20 leagues, their players have been representing other franchises in other tournaments, including MLC 2023. Here's a list of three such Royal Challengers Bangalore stars who have participated in Major League Cricket.

#1 RCB captain Faf du Plessis is leading Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023

South African star Faf du Plessis moved from Chennai Super Kings to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Soon after, RCB named him their captain, and under his leadership, the team qualified for Qualifier 2 in the 2022 season. Faf could not lead the team to the playoffs in IPL 2023, but his performance with the bat was exceptional.

Although du Plessis is 39 years old, he continues to be one of the most sought-after players in T20 leagues. Chennai Super Kings have continued their association with him in South Africa and USA. Faf is the captain of Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023.

#2 Finn Allen, San Francisco Unicorns

New Zealand star Finn Allen has been a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for multiple seasons. However, the explosive opener is yet to get a game in the IPL.

Allen has been actively playing in other T20 leagues around the world. The right-handed batter is currently playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023. He made his MLC debut for SFOU against MI New York, scoring 10 runs off five balls.

RCB owners would closely follow Allen's performances in MLC to decide whether they should retain him for IPL 2024.

#3 Wayne Parnell, Seattle Orcas

Wayne Parnell is the captain of the Delhi Capitals co-owned Seattle Orcas team in MLC. The South African all-rounder remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction but returned to the league as a replacement signing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Parnell impressed the RCB fans with his left-arm pace bowling. He is likely to be retained for the IPL 2024 season. The left-arm pacer has played two matches for SO in MLC so far, leaking 80 runs in seven overs while picking up two wickets.

