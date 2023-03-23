3 DC players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts

The Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves in a pickle ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rishabh Pant's unavailability means that they've had to scramble to sign an Indian wicket-keeper who can replace him, and David Warner has been appointed their skipper. DC also have a few players who are eating a significant portion of their budget, including some of their signings at the IPL 2023 auction.

At the same time, Delhi have a bunch of players who are on cut-price deals and offer more to the franchise than their price tags suggest. Here are three DC players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts.

#3 Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi's development as an all-format bowler has been incredible to witness. In a talented Proteas pace attack, the big fast bowler has managed to stand out with his pace, seam movement and all-phase prowess.

In the SA20 league, Ngidi scalped 11 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.16 for the Paarl Royals. He had an excellent 2022 in T20Is as well, returning 22 scalps in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.84, including two four-fers.

Ngidi will probably only be a bench option at DC, who have his countryman Anrich Nortje to turn to. But at ₹50 lakh, he is an excellent backup.

#2 Rovman Powell

Leadership has elevated Rovman Powell's game. The big-hitting all-rounder has become a consistent batter across formats, with his recent T20 numbers making for excellent reading.

Powell had an excellent time at the helm of the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 and also made important contributions for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. Having constantly made improvements to his spin game, the 29-year-old is as destructive as they come on his day.

Powell was signed by DC for just ₹2.8 crore. He scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 149.7 in IPL 2022, and a more prolific season seems inevitable.

#1 David Warner

It might seem strange to claim that 36-year-old David Warner is underpriced at ₹6.25 crore. But that's just what the new DC skipper is, having been one of the IPL's most consistent players over the last decade.

In IPL 2022, his first campaign with Delhi, Warner amassed 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52. He formed an excellent opening combination with Prithvi Shaw and breached the 50-run mark five times. The southpaw, who is electric on the field, plucked six catches as well.

This year, Warner will have even more responsibility on his shoulders. Tasked with leading a Pant-less DC, the Aussie will need to dig deep and deliver a prolific season with the bat.

