3 foreign players playing in IPL 2024 who were not born when MS Dhoni made his debut for India ft. Kwena Maphaka

MS Dhoni is one of the top names playing in IPL 2024. The Chennai Super Kings star handed over the team's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, but he regularly plays for CSK as a wicketkeeper-batter now.

The crowds go crazy whenever MS Dhoni walks out to bat. Even at 42, Dhoni has shown that he can compete with the best in the world. The two major reasons why fans love Dhoni so much are his success as an international player and his down-to-earth attitude.

The cricket universe would have observed in the last few seasons that MS Dhoni spends time with youngsters of other teams and gives some tips to them. Dhoni made his debut for India back on December 23, 2004, and interestingly, there are three overseas youngsters in this year's IPL, who were not even born at that time.

We look at three such names.

#1 Kwena Maphaka might soon bowl against MS Dhoni in IPL 2024

Kwena Maphaka grabbed the headlines with his fantastic bowling performances for South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The left-arm fast bowler impressed the Mumbai Indians team management so much that the five-time champions roped him in as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka.

Maphaka celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday with the Mumbai Indians team. He was born on April 8, 2006, in Johannesburg. MI have backed him this season and he has already played two matches and picked up one wicket.

MI will play against MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings this Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Kwena Maphaka receives an opportunity to bowl against Dhoni at the Wankhede Stadium.

#2 Noor Ahmad has already played twice against MS Dhoni in IPL

Gujarat Titans' left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad was born on January 3, 2005. He received his maiden IPL contract in 2022 and made his debut for GT in 2023. The spin bowler played in the Qualifier 1 and Final match against Chennai Super Kings last year.

Ahmad picked up three wickets while conceding just 46 runs in those two matches. The spinner continues to be an important part of the Gujarat bowling attack in IPL 2024. He did not get a chance to play against CSK on March 26 but GT might pick him in the playing XI for the reverse fixture against Chennai on May 10.

#3 Allah Mohammad Ghanzafar

It might surprise a few fans but Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Allah Mohammad Ghanzafar was born the same year MS Dhoni led India to the ICC T20 World Cup title in South Africa. Ghanzafar's birth date is July 15, 2007.

At the time of this writing, the off-spinner is just 16 years and 269 days old. He has played two ODI matches for Afghanistan, and if KKR management needs him, he could make his IPL debut this year.

With Sunil Narine and Varun CV doing their jobs well so far, Ghanzafar might have to wait a bit before playing in IPL 2024.