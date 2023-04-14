Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the best franchise cricket teams, not only in India but across the world. They have won the IPL four times and the now defunct Champions League Twenty20 twice.

Over the last 16 years, the side has had the services of some absolutely brilliant cricketers who have done wonders for the team. Some of these include Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, and Faf du Plessis.

Unfortunately, the dynamics of the tournament are such that it is not always possible to retain all the stars. Due to this, CSK, like all the teams, have lost the services of some gems. To add to their misery, these players have gone on to play sensationally well against the Super Kings.

Here, we look at 3 former CSK players who delivered match-winning performances against them in the IPL.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings and represented the franchise for six seasons. He was one of Dhoni's main bowlers, bowling both up front and at the death.

However, the franchise couldn't retain him in 2018 ahead of the mega-auction as they were spoilt for choices.

Ashwin recently shone for his current team, the Rajasthan Royals, in a game against CSK. He picked up two wickets whilst giving away only 25 runs in his four overs. His bowling helped RR defend a total of 175 and he was adjudged the player of the match.

#2 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings and represented the team for three years.

In a game against Chennai in 2019, Parthiv Patel, who was representing RCB, smashed a 37-ball 53 which earned him the award for the player of the match. Patel's proactive batting helped RCB get off to a good start and post a good total in a game which they eventually won by one run.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha represented CSK from 2011 to 2013 without getting much game time. In 2022, while representing the Gujarat Titans, Saha smashed an unbeaten 67 to help his side complete a chase in the second innings.

This came after the bowlers restricted the Super Kings to a below par total of 133. Saha was declared the player of the match for his performance.

Poll : 0 votes