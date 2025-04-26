3 former CSK players in their prime who would have fit the current team well in IPL 2025 ft. Suresh Raina

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the verge of elimination from the 18th edition of the tournament. They have already lost seven of their nine matches so far, and even a five-match winning streak from here won't guarantee them a place in the final four.

For a franchise with a rich history, it has been a sorry tale for the yellow army, who haven't even been a shadow of their previous selves in the ongoing season so far. Nothing seems to have worked, which has resulted in them languishing at the bottom of the points table.

None of the top order or the middle order batters have found the consistency required at this level, and it's also been their lack of intent in the powerplay and the middle overs which has put them in a situation like this.

While the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have bowled well so far, they haven't got enough support to make a significant impact in winning matches. With CSK in absolute doldrums, let us have a look at three former players in their prime who would have fit the current team well:

#3 Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel celebrates picking a wicket during his CSK days. Source: Getty

The former South African all-rounder could have been a perfect fit in the modern generation and would have solved quite a few issues for the current CSK team. Morkel represented the yellow army for the first six seasons of the tournament and made a stellar impact for the five-time champions.

He used to bowl at every stage of the innings, and his power-hitting abilities during the back end allowed CSK to post massive totals in the past.

He also helped CSK chase down 43 from the last two overs against RCB with a range-hitting spectacle. Given how the current team is struggling to find their feet, there is no doubt that Morkel in his prime would have been a valuable addition to this CSK side.

Hayden would have perfectly fit into the current CSK side. Source: Getty

CSK have been struggling with their opening combination in the ongoing season. They started with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi, but the combination didn't work. They were eventually forced to drop Tripathi and went with Devon Conway, and the ploy also didn't work for long.

However, both Conway and Ravindra couldn't quite keep their places in the XI after failing to make a significant match-winning impact. It was the young pair of Shaikh Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre who walked out to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. So much chopping and changing at the top hasn't helped CSK.

Had there been someone like Matthew Hayden, the scenario could have been totally different. He was way ahead of his time and used to decimate bowling attacks in his prime. He played for the franchise from 2008 to 2010 and played a massive role in helping them win their maiden title in 2010.

#1 Suresh Raina

Fondly known as Mr. IPL, an in-form Suresh Raina would have solved many problems for this CSK side. Raina, in his prime, was one of the most consistent performers in the tournament and was the top run scorer in IPL for a considerable amount of time before Virat Kohli broke the record in 2018.

CSK have been struggling in the middle overs against spin, and Raina was one of the masters against quality spin. He took a liking to Sunil Narine and came out triumphant against the ace spinner several times.

Raina moulded his game according to the game situation, and the intent with which he scored would have made him a perfect fit in the current CSK side.

