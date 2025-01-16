3 former MI players who are part of Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 2024-25 ft. Chris Jordan

Hobart Hurricanes are on fire at the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25. They are currently on top of the table with 15 points from nine matches, having won seven of them. While they have suffered a lone defeat, another one of their games ended in a tie.

Under Nathan Ellis’ captaincy, the Hurricanes have put up some phenomenal performances, evidenced by their position on the table. With a mix of top players and new faces in their squad, they have defied all odds to emerge better than the rest.

With just one game remaining to be played in the group stage, the Hurricanes have all but confirmed themselves a place in the knockouts.

That said, let’s look at three players of the current Hobart squad who have also represented the Mumbai Indians previously in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

3. Tim David

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes - Source: Getty

Australian batter Tim David was roped in by the Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 mega auction for a massive ₹8.25 crore. He continued to represent the side till 2024 before the team parted ways with him ahead of the 2025 auction.

At the 2025 mega auction, David found a new home as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team where he made his debut in IPL 2021, got his services for ₹3 crore. In his three years with MI, David was part of 37 matches.

In the said games, David notched up 658 runs, with his highest score of 46 coming in the 2022 edition of the tournament. After spending most of 2022 on the bench, David became a regular over the next two editions.

2. ⁠Riley Meredith

BBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades - Source: Getty

Another Australian cricketer who previously represented Mumbai Indians and is now a part of the Hobart Hurricanes squad is Riley Meredith. Like Tim David, Meredith too made his IPL debut in 2021 for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Following a sub-par season, Meredith was roped in by MI at the IPL 2022 mega auction at his base price of INR 1 crore. The Aussie’s price saw a massive drop, as he earned a massive INR 8 crore fee while with PBKS in 2021.

The 29-year-old played 13 games for MI in two years, picking up 15 wickets and registering his best bowling figures of 2/24. Overall, Meredith has played 18 IPL matches and picked up 19 wickets.

1. ⁠Chris Jordan

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes - Source: Getty

English cricketer Chris Jordan represented the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL 2023, replacing the injured Jofra Archer. Jordan’s compatriot grabbed all attention when MI bought his services at the 2022 mega auction even while he was injured.

Playing six matches for MI in 2023, Jordan picked up three wickets at an economy of 10.77. Jordan didn’t feature in the 2024 edition of the league, and last played an IPL match for MI in May 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Gujarat Titans.

Jordan is currently a part of the Hobart Hurricanes squad, having picked up seven wickets in six matches so far. While he has been in and out of the team this season, he’s contributed well with the ball whenever given the chance.

