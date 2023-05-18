3 former RCB players who are now with SRH in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of those IPL teams that has always been equipped with big-ticket players, giving the impression of being a force to be reckoned with.

But due to a lack of proper structural balance, they often find themselves in a situation where they struggle to qualify for the playoffs, let alone win the title.

Perhaps the dynamics of the IPL, where annual mini auctions and a mega auction after three-four years, along with a trading window, have proved too costly for RCB.

Many of their former players, like KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Shivam Dube, have been seen performing exceptionally well since leaving the franchise, particularly against RCB.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are one of those beneficiaries who have managed to acquire the services of former RCB players over the years.

In IPL 2023, SRH have some players who have represented RCB in the past. In this article, we will take a look at three of those players.

3 former RCB players who are representing SRH in IPL 2023

#3. Washington Sundar

After displaying some disciplined performances in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant, RCB roped in bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar for a steal price of Rs 3.2 crore in the 2018 mega auction.

Sundar, who represented RCB in 31 matches, was used as a powerplay specialist in bowling and picked up 19 wickets with a mean economy of 7.18.

While batting, his role used to be more of a floater, but he didn't justify his batting abilities and scored just 208 runs at a SR of 113.66.

Sundar worked on his pace-hitting abilities before SRH bought him ahead of IPL 2022, where he batted at an SR of 126.81.

He has been struggling with his injuries during his time with SRH, which clearly reflects in his bowling, where despite being used in the middle overs, he has conceded runs at an expensive rate of 8.43.

#2. Mayank Agarwal

In 2011, Mayank Agarwal represented RCB in 29 matches, where he got to open along with destructive West Indies opener and IPL legend Chris Gayle.

Mayank, as a youngster then, had his share of success as he scored 433 runs at a decent strike rate of 129.35.

In the mini auction before IPL 2023, Sunrisers roped in the Karnataka batsman, but he hasn't performed to expectations as he has only mustered 187 runs at a sorry SR of 114.02.

It would be interesting to see whether SRH would show enough faith in him to retain him ahead of the next season or not.

#1. Heinrich Klassen

If there is one batsman who has been a silver lining for SRH in their disappointing season this year, it's Heinrich Klassen. The South African has been in scintillating form not only in the middle order but also when he was given the role of finisher for the Orange Army.

He has scored 326 runs in just nine innings despite not batting in the top order, and that too at a magnificent SR of 172.59.

He has also been the best player for SRH against the spinners, striking at 204 against leg spinners and left arm spinners and 178.89 against off-spinners.

The right-handed wicketkeeper batsman played for RCB in 2018, where he got to play only three matches for them without making any significant contributions.

