3 former RCB players who are part of Sydney Sixers for BBL 2024-25 ft. Sean Abbott

The Sydney Sixers, often known to be the biggest challengers for the Big Bash League (BBL), find themselves in the first position of the table at the moment with 13 points to their name. Along with Hobart Hurricanes and city rivals Sydney Thunder, they have qualified for the playoff stage of this hotly contested tournament.

Sportskeeda noticed the presence of several former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players in the Sixers' lineup this season, and quite naturally drove to the conclusion that it must have helped them perform under pressure. Having been frustrated with the lack of silverware with RCB, these players must be pushing the Sixers to go for one this BBL season.

In this listicle, we take a look at three former RCB players who now play for the Sixers:

#3 Moises Henriques

Sixers' captain Moises Henriques is one of the players in their side who has earlier played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Henriques turned out for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the 2013 season and did not do too badly. In nine innings, he scored 165 runs at an average of 41, staying unbeaten in five of them.

With the ball, Henriques picked up seven wickets in 10 matches, with a best of 2-14. RCB, however, were not too pleased with his performances, and released him next season. Their neighbors from the Deccan, Sunrisers Hyderabad, snapped him up and made him a part of their squad for four seasons.

Josh Philippe of the Sixers catches Ollie Pope of the Strikers during the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers at Adelaide Oval, on January 15, 2025, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe, who is known for his volatile batting at the top of the order as well as immaculate showing behind the stumps, played for RCB in the 2020 season, which was played in the United Arab Emirates. Philippe batted in five innings for RCB and scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 101.29.

His rather dismal average of 19 saw RCB overlook him for the next auction, and he has not been wanted by IPL franchises ever since. However, Philippe is still a decent force to reckon with in the BBL, as can be seen by the 179 runs he has scored for the Sixers this season at a strike rate of 134 in eight innings.

#1 Sean Abbott

Seamer Sean Abbott is another Sixers player who has turned out for RCB in the past. Unfortunately, Abbott will always be known for being the bowler whose bumper struck Phillip Hughes and led to his untimely demise in 2014. The New South Wales and Australia pacer, however, has done well to come out of that trauma.

Abbott played for RCB in just two matches in the 2015 season but could not quite contribute much to their cause. He bowled just 30 balls in those two matches and ended wicketless. It would be a tad unfair to judge Abbott based on just two matches, and fortunately, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up in 2022, but played him just once.

The 32-year-old has become one of the most versatile bowling all-rounders in Australia, and has rightfully earned 26 caps in ODIs and 20 in T20Is. His batting, which has always been underrated, is one of his strongest armors. Meanwhile, in the ongoing BBL season, Abbott has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 9.80.

