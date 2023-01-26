3 former RCB players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the most popular franchises, not only in the IPL but also in the world. Their association with Virat Kohli perhaps has a part to play in that, but it's a decorated franchise that has seen some of the world's best players play for them.

With the likes of Anil Kumble, Chris Gayle, and Jacques Kallis having donned the red jersey for RCB, there hasn't been any shortage of superstars at the Chinaswammy Stadium.

However, the IPL crown has somehow still evaded the franchise. Call it bad luck or cite factors like poor squad construction, things just don't seem to go RCB's way in the tournament.

These issues might have been resolved for the franchise in recent times, but could you imagine what it would be like if they could sign some of their former players?

On that note, we take a look at three former RCB players who would have been the perfect fit for the franchise in IPL 2023.

#1 Shane Watson

Shane Watson is one of those players who has redefined the role of an all-rounder in modern-day cricket. The Australian was a priceless T20 asset in his playing days, opening the batting and also chipping in with the ball as and when required.

His stats and accolades speak for themselves too. He played a key role in helping the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings win some IPL titles in his playing days. He could easily slot into the RCB's top three in 2023, giving the team enough balance and quality.

#2 Zaheer Khan

The RCB bowling unit is shaping up rather nicely for next season. In Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood, they have two of the best white-ball bowlers in the world. Along with that lethal duo, they also have the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

If there's one bowling option they'd dearly like in their playing eleven, it would be a left-arm seamer. David Willey could be an option in that role, but he would upset the balance of the team in terms of overseas players.

There would be no such issue with Zaheer Khan, though. One can only imagine how threatening a seam attack of Zaheer,Siraj, and Hazlewood would be.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Look forward to play for rcb with a power packed team and audience ! Happy to know il be bowling to @henrygayle only in the nets Look forward to play for rcb with a power packed team and audience ! Happy to know il be bowling to @henrygayle only in the nets 😜

Bangalore already have one of the best all-rounders in the world with Glenn Maxwell in their squad. They'd probably be an unbeatable team if they also had Yuvraj Singh in their ranks at the same time.

The middle order for RCB does seem short on options on a few occasions. Even though Yuvraj's record in the IPL might not live up to expectations, slotting him in that middle order would sort out a lot of issues for the side.

Not only would they have two of the best all-rounders in the world playing together, but they'd also be a menace to other teams in the league and could probably even gun down that first title.

