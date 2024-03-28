3 former RCB players who are doing well for SRH ft. Heinrich Klaasen

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) broke a flurry of records in their second match of IPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) en route to their first win of the season on March 27.

The side set the all-time IPL record for most runs after the first 10 overs with 148, thanks to the carnage from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who became the two fastest half-centurions for SRH in IPL history.

Buoyed by another Heinrich Klaasen masterclass, SRH recorded the highest-ever team total in IPL history at 277/3, surpassing the previous mark of 263 by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2013.

However, amidst all the hoopla of last night, SRH has still struggled over the past three seasons for consistency, finishing at the bottom twice and third from bottom on the other occasion. The franchise won its lone IPL title at the expense of RCB in 2016 and was a strong contender until the 2020 season.

While RCB is yet to win an elusive IPL title, they have also been notorious for gifting players to other franchises too soon without staying patient for their investments to bear fruit.

SRH has been among the beneficiaries of the same this season, with several former RCB players producing stellar performances.

On that note, let us look at three former RCB players performing at a high level for SRH.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen

Look away, RCB fans! The current superstar of T20 cricket, Heinrich Klaasen, once played for the Bengalruru-based franchise in 2019.

After a mediocre debut IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018, the 32-year-old was acquired by RCB the following season. However, Klaasen played only three games for the side in the 2019 season, scoring 9 runs at an average of 4.50.

It led to RCB letting go of the South African batter before he joined SRH for IPL 2023. Klaasen had a sensational last season, finishing as SRH's top scorer with 448 runs at an average of 49.78 and a striker rate of over 177.

The big-hitting middle-order batter has gone from strength to strength, starting the ongoing season in even better form. Klaasen scored an imperious 63 off 29 in SRH's first outing against KKR to almost take the side over the line from an improbable position.

He followed that with an unbeaten 80 off 34 in their record-breaking batting display against MI that eventually led to the first win of the season.

From his three-match season with RCB, Klaasen has become arguably the most valuable member of the SRH outfit.

#2 Travis Head

Australian batter Travis Head has been a revelation over the last two years with his attacking strokeplay. After dooming India in the biggest ICC tournaments, ODI World Cup and WTC final, last year, the 30-year-old was picked up by SRH for ₹6.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

Head previously had the lone IPL stint in 2016 and 2017 with RCB before his return to the lucrative league this season. In those two seasons, the southpaw played in 10 games, scoring 205 runs at an average of over 29 and a strike rate of almost 139.

However, Travis Head 2.0 is a completely revamped and more confident version at the top of the order. And he immediately showcased his prowess in his first game for SRH against MI after missing the KKR outing.

Head scored a sparkling 62 off 24 balls, including reaching his half-century in 18 deliveries, to set SRH on their way to the record total. The destructive Aussie opener could be just what the doctor ordered for SRH as they look to bounce back from the dismal 2023 season, where they finished at the bottom of the table.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

There haven't been too many franchises that left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat hasn't been part of in his 15-year IPL career. Having played for 8 teams, including the ongoing stint with SRH, the 32-year-old is often associated with short stints with numerous franchises.

One such was his 2013 season with RCB, where he played 13 games for the side before moving to Delhi the following year. However, Unadkat enjoyed one of his most successful runs with RCB, picking up 13 wickets at an average of 28.46 and an economy of only 7.55.

After several other merry-go-arounds since, the pacer finally landed with SRH for the 2024 season. Unadkat missed the side's season opener against KKR but played a massive role in their win over MI.

With the five-time champions on their way to completing a record run-chase, the veteran pacer pumped the brakes on their scoring with two crucial wickets. Unadkat picked up a well-set Naman Dhir for 30 off 14 before removing MI skipper Hardik Pandya for 24.

In a game with a combined 523 runs, Unadkat finished with an admirable 2/47 in four overs to help derail MI's run-chase.