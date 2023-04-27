3 former RR players who are in the current CSK squad for IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached the halfway stage, and the finalists from the inaugural season of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), are among the top three teams in the points table.

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are on top with five wins from seven matches, while the reigning finalists, Rajasthan Royals, occupy the third spot with four wins from seven games.

The two sides met earlier in the season, with the Royals winning a thriller by three runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12.

Over the years, the IPL has had certain marquee players associated with a single franchise, while many other players have represented numerous franchises.

With the crucial rematch between CSK and RR about to begin, here's a look at three former RR players in the CSK squad for IPL 2023.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane was an integral part of RR for many years.

Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the revelations in the IPL thus far, scoring 209 runs at an average of 52.25 with a strike rate of 199.25.

Batting at No. 3 for CSK, Rahane's transformation into an attacking style of batting has been a breath of fresh air.

One of India's finest Test batters, Rahane started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians before moving to the Rajasthan Royals between 2011 and 2015 and again from 2018 to 2019.

The elegant right-hander enjoyed some of his best years in the IPL playing for the Royals, scoring over 350 runs in five of his seven seasons with the franchise.

Rahane also captained RR in 2018 and 2019, leading them to the playoffs in 2018.

He boasts impressive overall numbers in the IPL, averaging 31.49 at a strike rate of 123.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has played under two of the greatest captains, Shane Warne and MS Dhoni

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) under the great Shane Warne's captaincy in 2008.

Nicknamed Rockstar by Warne, Jadeja played a vital role in helping the Royals win the inaugural IPL in 2008. The left-hander did even better in 2009, scoring 295 runs and picking up six wickets.

After a couple of indifferent seasons in 2010 and 2011, where the all-rounder missed out due to contractual issues and played for the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers (2011), Jadeja joined CSK in 2012.

The 34-year-old became one of their lynchpins and helped them win titles in 2018 and 2021. Jadeja has scored 2,559 runs at an average of 26.11 while picking up 142 wickets in his IPL career.

#3 Shivam Dube

Former RR all-rounder Shivam Dube has come of his age since joining CSK

Shivam Dube has become a lethal middle-order batter since joining CSK a year ago. Dube is averaging 30.67 at a strike rate of 157.26 this season, with similar numbers last year as well.

Before joining Chennai, Dube had a couple of forgettable seasons with RCB in 2019 and 2020, where he averaged less than 20 in 15 matches at a mediocre strike rate of 122.

The tall left-hander then played for RR in 2021 and scored 230 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 119.17.

With his reputation at stake due to a few indifferent knocks at inopportune times, Dube has found the perfect franchise in CSK, where he has been entrusted with batting at the critical No. 4 position.

Dube has already made a couple of impressive half-centuries this season and has used his long levers to good effect, particularly against the spinners in the middle overs.

Poll : Who will go further this IPL? CSK RR 0 votes