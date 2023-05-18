Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18. SRH, positioned second-last in the points table, have been ousted from the tournament and they come into this match after having won just four of the 12 matches played so far.

RCB, on the other hand, are fifth in the points tally with six wins in twelve matches. With SRH already out of the playoffs race, RCB face the challenge of winning their upcoming two matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Over the years, a number of players have played for both SRH and RCB and even in this current RCB squad, there are some players who once donned the SRH jersey.

In this article, we take a look at 3 former SRH players who are now with RCB in IPL 2023:

#3 Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul was impressive for SRH

During the 2016 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for Siddarth Kaul, but he made an impression in 2017 when he picked up 16 wickets in 10 games. He was an excellent bowling partner to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He stayed with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 IPL and was a prominent figure in the bowling attack that season, leading them to the final.

He was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 and once again in 2023. However, he has not been able to get any matches so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a side after this season considering that he has not been able to showcase his abilities for the last two seasons.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was picked up by RCB as an injury replacement

Kedar Jadhav has moved around quite a bit in the IPL. He made a name for himself for Delhi Daredevils, before heading across to Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Before the 2016 IPL season, Jadhav was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore in exchange for an undisclosed sum. However, in 2018, he joined Chennai Super Kings but had to exit the tournament due to a hamstring tear sustained during the opening match against Mumbai Indians.

Fast forward to February 2021, Jadhav was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction for INR 2 crore, paving his way into the 2021 Indian Premier League.

This season, he has been picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore as an injury replacement for David Willey.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj was bought by the SRH franchise for ₹2.5 crore ahead of the 2017 season. The 29-year-old did not have an entirely memorable debut and was hit for three consecutive boundaries by Sam Billings. He struck back to pick up his first wicket in the fourth ball of the over.

Siraj played six matches for SunRisers Hyderabad and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 21.20. He was then picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 mega auction and has since been a leader of their bowling attack.

He has been one of the top performers for RCB this season, picking up 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.44 and an economy rate of 6.79 runs per over.

