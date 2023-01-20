3 former SRH players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

Since its inception in 2012, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been home to many great Indian and overseas cricketers. Legends of the game have gelled well with youngsters giving SRH the image of "dark horses" every season.

However, after qualifying in the top four for five consecutive years, SRH looked short on both potential and strategy in 2021 and 2022 and finished eighth twice. This year, their team carries a fresh look and promises to return to winning ways.

Their bowling was always among the best in the league. The overseas combination is brimming with quality and the addition of Mayank Agarwal means that issues surrounding captaincy and top-order stability are sorted as well.

However, there are some spots in the team where SRH would feel they could've done slightly better. Below, we'll discuss three former 'Orange Army' members who would fit into the current team perfectly.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

One of India's greatest-ever T20 players, Yuvraj Singh never really recreated that success in the IPL. This was despite him earning a record ₹14 and ₹16 crore at the IPL 2014 and 15 auctions, respectively. SRH brought him to Hyderabad in 2016 and retained him for the next year, which were among Yuvraj's best in the T20 league.

He scored 236 and 252 runs in the two seasons as a finisher, striking at over 130 in both campaigns. He was inconsistent but performed whenever needed the most, including with a 23-ball 38 in the 2016 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). SRH won that match thanks to his cameo and it remains their only IPL title so far.

The franchise would have loved some of that flair and experience in their current team. If he was there with them, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi could have opened the innings. The middle order of Aiden Markam, Yuvraj, Harry Brook, and Heinrich Klassen is as daunting as it gets for bowling attacks in the IPL.

#2 Rashid Khan

"Why did SRH let go of Rashid Khan?" would perhaps remain one of the IPL's biggest mysteries unless someone from either party decides to write a book.

Although the Afghan leg-spinner didn't have an eye-catching season with his new team Gujarat Titans (GT) last year, he did play a role in helping them win the title. He's still the best leggie in the world, with his once-competitors like Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa not keeping up with his consistency or fitness.

SRH struggled immensely in the spin department in 2022 so went for Adil Rashid at a base price of ₹2 core at the 2023 auction. Although the Englishman is economical and experienced, he isn't quite as good as Rashid in overall skills. Questions remain about his ability to perform in 14 high-pressure games on the trot.

An icon and a team legend already, Rashid Khan would've taken this team to another level if he was still here.

#3 KL Rahul

Having moved to an overseas-heavy middle order and Indian fast-bowling combination, SRH don't have space for greats like David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn and Trent Boult, among others.

However, they wo,uld still have loved one of their first players and now a superstar, KL Rahul in the team. After making his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013, Rahul moved to Hyderabad for two seasons. He was only used in the middle order and averaged in the 20s without scoring even a single half-century.

RCB picked him up the following season, putting him at the top of the order as he became one of India's most exciting T20 batters. Although he's short on runs and his intent is being questioned, Rahul in SRH would be their most gifted ball striker.

An opening combination with his old friend Mayank Agarwal (one that worked well for the Punjab Kings) alongside an extremely reliable middle order would've been perfect for the SunRisers. Abhishek Sharma is a protege and a superb investment, no doubt, but Rahul being here would've given the batting order a scarier look.

Also Read: 3 fastest 150s by an Indian in men's ODIs ft Virat Kohli

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes