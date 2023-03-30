3 funny things that Steve Smith does on the field

Steve Smith is one of the legends of the modern-day game, having churned out runs for fun for the better part of the last decade. The 33-year-old Australian has represented his country in 96 Tests, 142 ODIs and 63 T20Is and has a combined total of 14,739 runs in international cricket.

It is in the longest format, though, that we have seen the best of Smith. He has an unbelievable average of 59.80 in Tests and has scored 30 centuries in the format.

Apart from his cricket, he has also entertained fans with his unique expressions and mannerisms. Today, we look at three instances where Steve Smith's expressions left fans laughing:

#1 Way he leaves the ball

While batting, Smith has a unique style of leaving the ball. His eccentric actions have left fans, pundits and commentators completely amused on many occasions.

Smith once spoke to Cricket Australia about the same and admitted that he had no idea what he was doing.

"Someone sent something around on the WhatsApp group last night with me dancing around. I don't actually know that I'm doing that kind of stuff," he said.

#2 Thumbs-up to Ramesh Mendis and others

Steve Smith acknowledging Ramesh Mendis' efforts with a thumbs-up

A few times now, Smith has been caught giving a thumbs-up to bowlers on occasions when he felt that the delivery was extremely well bowled. He gave a thumbs-up to Ramesh Mendis when Australia toured Sri Lanka last year. He was caught doing the same for Ravindra Jadeja in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

#3 'No run' shouts

Smith's shouts against a run also tend to be quite amusing. He has been caught on camera shouting "no run" in a way that only he can.

He points his bat towards the non-striker and takes strides forward. This is something that even Marnus Labuschagne has done consistently.

