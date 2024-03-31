3 highest run-scorers in DC-CSK matches ft. MS Dhoni

Two teams with contrasting fortunes in IPL 2024 lock horns tonight in Visakhpatnam.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on top of the table having won their first two matches in IPL 2024. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered defeats in their first two matches and are placed ninth on the points table.

CSK and DC have played 29 matches against each other in the history of IPL and the Men in Yellow have emerged victorious in 19 of those encounters. DC, on the other hand, have emerged victorious on just 10 occasions.

On that note, here is a look at the top three run-scorers in DC-CSK matches:

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is the top run-getter in DC-CSK matches. The keeper-batsman has scored 629 runs against DC at an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 140.40.

The former CSK skipper has scored three half-centuries against DC - in 2011, 2013 and 2018. Dhoni has tasted success against DC bowlers in the past and will look to replicate his past performances in IPL 2024 and make an impact with the bat against DC.

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is another legend in IPL cricket. The southpaw has tasted success against all opponents and DC is no exception. In 22 innings, Raina scored 552 runs at a strike rate of 132.05 against DC.

He has scored four half-centuries against DC and three of those were while playing for CSK. He has a top score of 59 against DC and is next only to MS Dhoni as far as most runs in DC-CSK matches are concerned.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

The current Punjab Kings skipper played for DC in the past and is the third-highest run-getter in DC-CSK matches.

Dhawan has scored 433 runs from just 10 innings in DC-CSK matches and averaged a healthy 54.12. He had an impressive strike rate of 136.16 and has scored a century against CSK in 2020.

That century (101*) was from just 58 balls in Sharjah and Dhawan single-handedly won the game for DC.