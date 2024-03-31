3 highest run-scorers in DC-CSK matches ft. MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the challenge of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 13 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday (March 31) in Visakhapatnam.

DC are coming into this game with two losses in as many games. In their recent outing against the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals failed to chase down a total of 185.

On the other hand, CSK have started the tournament on a brilliant note and are at the top of the table with wins in both games. In their latest game, the Super Kings posted 206 and won by 63 runs against the Gujarat Titans.

As per head-to-head contests, CSK holds an edge with 19 victories in 29 games. It will be interesting to see if DC can open their account and improve their record against CSK.

On that note, let's check out the three highest run-scorers in the DC-CSK matches in IPL history.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 433 runs

The former Delhi Capitals batter Shikhar Dhawan ranks third on this list with 433 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 54.13. His run tally includes three fifties and a century.

Dhawan's top knock came in Match 34 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah. In a chase of 180, the Capitals lost the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane early. However, 'Gabbar' was sensational and remained unbeaten on 101* off 58 and sealed the chase for the team.

#2 Suresh Raina - 552 runs

Fondly called 'Chinna Thala' by CSK fans, Suresh Raina is regarded as one of the legendary players in the cash-rich league. With over 5,000 IPL runs, the southpaw played a key role in four title victories for CSK.

During his IPL career, Raina featured in 22 games against the Capitals, and amassed 552 runs at an average of 22.05.

In Match 50 of IPL 2019, he slammed 59 off 37 balls to help CSK post 179 on the board. Thereafter, the Capitals were bundled out for a meagre score of 99, and the Super Kings won the game by 80 runs.

#1 MS Dhoni - 629 runs

The most successful captain in the league history, MS Dhoni has played 28 games against the Delhi Capitals until the 2023 season. In those games, he has accumulated 629 runs at an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 140.40, with three fifties to his name.

Dhoni's finest knock in a yellow shirt against the Capitals came way back in the 2011 season. 'Thala' provided a terrific finish for CSK by hitting 63* off 31, with five fours and four sixes, and the team posted 176 on the board. In reply, DC lost the game by 18 runs.

You can view the scorecard here.