3 most hilarious moments involving Shardul Thakur

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur turned 32 today (October 16). The all-rounder is currently in Pune with the rest of the Indian squad, gearing up for the upcoming 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The match is still three days away, and it should not be a surprise if the team members plan a short celebration party for Shardul. He is one of the top all-rounders in the team and has some good friends in the Indian squad.

Shardul Thakur gained popularity after his excellent performances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. He played a big role in the team's fourth championship win.

Soon after, the Delhi Capitals (DC) signed him for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction and then traded him to the Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount ahead of IPL 2023.

Shardul played for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. He is currently playing in the first ODI World Cup of his career. Before Thakur plays his first match as a 32-year-old, here's a look at the three funny moments from his cricket journey so far.

#1 Shardul Thakur dances with Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma on 'Koi Sehri Babu Dil Lehri Babu' song

Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Rohit Sharma played together for Mumbai at the domestic level. All three players are a part of the Indian squad for the 2023 World Cup right now.

The trio shares a great bond, and it was visible in a video shared by Rohit on his Instagram handle back in November 2021.

Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut in the ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand and scored a hundred. After Iyer's achievement, Rohit posted a video on his Instagram handle, mentioning how the centurion had been making all the right moves.

It was a dance video of Iyer dancing with Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma on the 'Koi Sehri Babu Dil Lehri Babu' song. While Iyer nailed the dance, Thakur's moves were not on the money, and fans enjoyed his hilarious dance.

#2 Shardul Thakur's birthday celebrations at CSK

Two years ago, the Super Kings defeated Kolkata in the IPL 2021 final. The match was played on October 15, 2021. After CSK became the champions, the team celebrated their championship win and Thakur's birthday at midnight.

The entire CSK camp was in a light mood. Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina and other team members poured drinks on Thakur as he cut the cake.

#3 Shardul recreates Sholay dialogue with Delhi Capitals stars

As mentioned ahead, Shardul moved to the Delhi Capitals in 2022. The franchise organized a special shoot for the team's players, and during the shoot, they shot a funny video featuring their new all-rounder.

Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Mandeep Singh said Sholay movie's famous dialogue 'Ye Haath Mujhe De De Thakur' (Give me these hands, Thakur). Shardul hilariously replied to them with 'Nahi, nahi, nahi' (No, no, no). You can watch that video above.