3 most iconic IPL matches between MI and DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are yet to win a single game in the IPL 2023 season so far and find themselves right at the bottom of the table. However, not long ago, both teams successfully made it to the IPL finals and had some rivalry brewing.

MI beat DC four times during the IPL 2020 season, including the final, to win their fifth title. However, DC have also had their fair share of success against Mumbai over the years, having stopped them from qualifying for the playoffs in 2018.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the closest IPL encounters between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals over the years:

#3 DC (179/5) beat MI (176/8) by five wickets, May 23, 2008

The inaugural season of the IPL saw Mumbai Indians just miss out on the final qualification spot. They would have surely looked back at the two points that they missed out on against the Delhi Daredevils (former name of Delhi Capitals).

Sanath Jayasuriya's 66 and Robin Uthappa's handy cameo of 43 helped MI reach a respectable total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Daredevils got off to a decent start but kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, it was the heroics of Dinesh Karthik (56*) and all-rounder Farveez Maharoof (23*) that helped Delhi snatch victory from Mumbai's grasp.

#2 MI (194/7) lose to DC (195/3) by 7 wickets, April 14, 2018

Mumbai Indians looked really strong after the 2018 IPL Mega Auction, but once again, it was the two losses against Delhi that they would have looked back at as missed opportunities as they just missed out on a playoffs spot again.

One of those defeats was at the Wankhede Stadium, where Mumbai scored 194/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and handy cameos from Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan.

Although 195 looked like a stiff target, MI couldn't quite capitalize on the start they got and probably missed out on adding 15-20 more runs. A fiery cameo from Rishabh Pant put Delhi ahead in the chase, but the hosts kept coming back with wickets at regular intervals.

Jason Roy proved to be the hero for the visitors as his unbeaten 91 helped the Daredevils clinch the game on the final ball, thereby winning by seven wickets.

#1 DC (174/4) beat MI (163) by 11 runs, May 20, 2018

Mumbai Indians traveled to Delhi knowing that they had to win their last league game to qualify for the IPL 2018 playoffs. Rishabh Pant once again stood up for the Daredevils with a fantastic knock of 64, while some handy cameos from Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma helped Delhi push to 174/4 in their 20 overs.

Apart from Evin Lewis (48), no one from MI's top and middle order turned up as Delhi's slower bowlers kept on chipping away with the wickets. Once Hardik Pandya was dismissed, it looked like Delhi would coast to an easy win.

This is when all-rounder Ben Cutting stepped up and played an absolute blinder. He started hitting boundaries and sixes almost at will and suddenly brought MI back into the game. However, it was just too much left to do for him as his wicket proved to be the final nail in their coffin.

Poll : 0 votes