3 most iconic matches between SRH and PBKS in the IPL

It is a double-header in IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 9). After the game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Punjab Kings. The two teams in the evening contest have had contrasting fortunes so far this season.

While Punjab have made a phenomenal start with wins off both games, SRH are yet to get off the mark and thus, this game will be of paramount importance for the Aiden Markram-led setup.

With the stakes high, the game promises to be an interesting one and that's what the fans will hope for. Both sides have had some close battles in the years gone by which further adds to the excitement.

Here, we look at three of the most iconic matches between SRH and PBKS:

#1 Dubai, 2020

In their second meeting of the 2020 season, Punjab and Hyderabad entertained fans courtesy of a low scoring thriller. David Warner, the captain of SRH, won the coin toss and opted to field first.

On what was a sluggish pitch, all of Punjab's batters struggled for timing and eventually crawled their way to a score of 126. It seemed like it would be an easy chase for the Orange Army, but it was not to be.

In fact, at one point in time SRH required just 27 off the last four overs with 7 wickets in hand. What followed was a terrible showing of batting as SRH was bowled out for 114.

Punjab had no chance of winning the game but as it turned out, they emerged victorious on what was a disappointing day for Warner and his side. Chris Jordan was named as Player of the match for his figures of 3/17 in four overs.

#2 Mohali, 2019

Batting first, SRH posted a total of 150 on the board. Warner made 70 but he took 62 deliveries in the process and that perhaps cost the Sunrisers eventually. Punjab's bowling was extremely disciplined as all the bowlers put the batters in discomfort.

In reply, Punjab seemed to be cruising at 132 in 17 overs. They needed just 19 of the last three overs but as they always do, they made a meal of the equation. They could only score eight runs of the 18th and 19th overs which left them with 11 to get off the 20th.

Some clever batting together with a touch of luck ensured that Punjab eventually got home. KL Rahul was the player of the match for his unbeaten 71 off 53.

#3 Mohali, 2018

In this game, the destructive Chris Gayle came to the party for Punjab, much to the delight of their fans. Batting first, Punjab posted 193 runs on the board, all thanks to Gayle's sensational 104* off just 63 deliveries. The 'Universe Boss' smashed 11 sixes to announce that he was not done yet.

In response, Kane Williamson's SRH fell short by 15 runs as Punjab's captain, Ravichandran Ashwin, was simply brilliant with his tactics. This was SRH's first loss of the season and they eventually ended up as the runner-up.

