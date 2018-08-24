3 ideal replacements for Daniel Vettori at RCB

Vettori has been sacked by RCB

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have sacked their head coach Daniel Vettori if reports in the Mirror are to be believed. Batting and fielding coach Trent Woodhill (Australia) and bowling coach Andrew McDonald (Australia) have been removed from their respective positions as well.

On the administrative front, former boss Amrit Thomas has been replaced by Sanjeev Churiwala. There has been no update on Ashish Nehra though, who joined the team as bowling mentor last season, but the former Indian pacer is expected to hold his position for the time being.

The Bangalore-based franchise were below par in the IPL earlier this year and the sackings are believed to be an outcome of that. Despite boasting of two of the best batsmen in the sport in Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB could muster out only six wins in 14 league matches and finished sixth on the points table. 2017 IPL was even worse for the Kohli-led franchise as they finished bottom of the points table.

#3 Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar

The current assistant coach of the Indian Cricket Team is one of the names believed to be favourites of the head coach post at RCB. Bangar has coached Kings XI Punjab in the past and could be considered for the role on skipper Virat Kohli's recommendations.

The former Indian player had taken the Punjab-based franchise to the final of the cash-rich T20 league back in 2014. However, the fact that he is currently working with the national side as the assistant coach might come in the way of his appointment on grounds of conflict of interest.

