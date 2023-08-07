3 important CSK players who are at risk of being released ahead of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to clinch a record-equaling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, but they will know better than anyone that they can get even better.

All 10 franchises have already started preparing for the 2024 edition, with changes in coaching staff across various teams making headlines lately. Players moving in and out of the side will also not be far away, with the auction likely to be held close to the turn of the year.

In IPL 2023, CSK's home displays weren't as convincing as they usually are. Key players struggled with fitness concerns and loss of form, and it was only through a collective team effort that they managed to finish in the top two and reach the final.

The Men in Yellow will no doubt consider a few changes ahead of the new season, even though it's not really in their DNA to shuffle around a combination that has produced results.

Here are three important CSK players who are at risk of being released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Deepak Chahar

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar played an important role in CSK's title triumph in IPL 2023. Although he missed close to a month after breaking down in the first quarter of the season, he returned to prolific wicket-taking form.

Chahar picked up two wickets or more in five of the seven matches he played after his return, including crucial three-wicket hauls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) towards the end of the league stage. He also scalped three wickets in the playoffs.

However, even when he was performing well, it was clear that Chahar wasn't anywhere close to full fitness. The fast bowler's pace was clearly down as he ambled in and tried to get through his quota of overs.

Chahar has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few years, raising serious questions over his ability to play a sustained run of games. Moreover, the main reason behind his whopping price tag of ₹14 crore is his batting ability, which CSK didn't need at any point during IPL 2023.

While it's definitely unlikely to happen, they could consider the possibility of releasing the injury-prone swing bowler and acquiring him at a lesser price.

#2 Mitchell Santner

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

As he usually is, Mitchell Santner was unlucky not to play more games for CSK in IPL 2023.

The all-rounder picked up three wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 6.75, playing an important role in the first part of the season when Maheesh Theekshana was away on international duty. After Theekshana returned, though, he assumed a similar role on the bench despite there being clamor over his potential inclusion.

Santner has not played more than six games in any IPL campaign for the Men in Yellow, who might be interested in grooming Nishant Sindhu as a backup for Ravindra Jadeja. Sindhu has advanced his game significantly over the last year and has come up with meaningful contributions in both departments at all levels.

Santner is 31 years old. While he's still a valuable asset, CSK might finally decide to use their overseas slot elsewhere, primarily to ensure that Sindhu gets as much game time as possible.

Having the Kiwi, who is one of the smartest T20 bowlers in the world, in the team will be anything but a problem, though.

#1 Ben Stokes

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Five

This is definitely the likeliest release ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. There are questions over everything regarding Ben Stokes - his commitment to franchise cricket, his fitness, and his T20 ability, to name a few.

Stokes, who was acquired for an astronomical figure at the 2023 auction, played only two matches for CSK, scoring 15 runs and conceding 18 runs in the only over he bowled. The Englishman then suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the playing XI (or XII).

Once his knee recovered, though, the Super Kings had found a better combination. They didn't need Stokes, who left the franchise ahead of the playoffs with an eye on his international commitments.

There's no reason why Stokes should be eating up ₹16.25 crore of CSK's budget. He is at serious risk of being released ahead of the next edition of the league.

