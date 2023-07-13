3 important RCB players who are at risk of being released ahead of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured another disappointing campaign in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they collapsed on the final day of the league stage to miss out on the playoffs.

While they have a decent roster capable of, on paper at least, going all the way, Bangalore have found it difficult to string together wins under pressure. Even in IPL 2023, a few senior players failed to deliver, even those on lucrative contracts that eat a significant portion of the team's budget.

RCB are bound to consider ringing in a couple of changes ahead of the new season, with planning for the next auction cycle already underway. They might want to move towards a younger, reasonably priced side.

Here are three important RCB players who are at risk of being released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

On paper, Wanindu Hasaranga is as valuable a player as you can get in T20 cricket. He offers four deadly overs at any stage of the innings and can also contribute with his spin-hitting if used in the right way.

However, RCB don't seem to have much faith in the all-rounder, who was severely underutilized with the bat and thrust into uncomfortable situations with the ball. Hasaranga managed just 33 runs at a strike rate of 117.86 and nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.9 in eight IPL 2023 matches.

The Sri Lankan shines in any other T20 team he plays for, but things didn't turn out too well at RCB in the previous season. Commanding over ₹10 crore right now, he might need to be released to free up some funds for the franchise.

#2 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel hasn't been at his best since his record-breaking 2021 season in which he scalped 32 wickets to clinch the Purple Cap. His returns dipped to 19 wickets in IPL 2022, but his economy rate was still an excellent 7.66 then. This year, though, the fast bowler struggled for consistency.

Harshal recorded only 14 scalps in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.66, with his slower ball and yorker often letting him down at crucial junctures. He often sent down high full-tosses and looseners down the leg-side, leading to RCB being profligate at the death.

Harshal is handy with the bat but hasn't scored more than 60 runs in any IPL season. Another player whose price tag is over the ₹10 crore mark, he might have to be released ahead of the 2024 auction.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been around for a long time. 242 matches into his IPL career, the wicket-keeper seems to finally be slowing down.

Karthik recorded just 140 runs at an average of 11.67 and a strike rate of 134.62 in IPL 2023, with a highest score of 30. His problems against spin resurfaced once again, and his pace game surprisingly dwindled too. The 38-year-old seemed to be a walking wicket at times, with his glovework leaving a lot to be desired as well.

Karthik could've been retained had he been on a cheaper contract, but ₹5.5 crore is a lot of money for a one-dimensional player whose best years are arguably behind him. With players like Anuj Rawat in the mix, RCB could opt to move on from their veteran finisher.

