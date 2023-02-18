3 Indian fast bowlers who can replace Prasidh Krishna in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023

The inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a major blow ahead of this year's edition of the league. Their Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the IPL due to a lumbar stress fracture.

Prasidh has undergone surgery and is set to be out of action for at least six months. He led the Royals' pace attack last season and took 19 wickets in 17 matches.

Rajasthan Royals are yet to announce a replacement. However, here we give you a list of three Indian fast bowlers who could be good replacements for Prasidh Krishna in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

#1 Vijaykumar Vyshak

Vijaykumar Vyshak is a right-arm medium pacer from Karnataka who has been impressive in this season's Ranji Trophy. Vyshak picked up 31 wickets in 8 matches for Karnataka in the ongoing edition of the premier first-class tournament of India.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 6.31 for Karnataka.

Vyshak will have the right environment to prosper under the able guidance of Rajasthan's bowling coach Lasith Malinga. He gives the Royals squad depth and could be an ad-hoc replacement for Prasidh Krishna.

#2 Chintan Gaja

The right-arm medium pacer has been exceptional for Gujarat in this season's Ranji Trophy, where he picked up 29 wickets in 7 matches. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of just 4.21.

Gaja bowls economically and also picks wickets. He has performed consistently in domestic cricket and is certainly a name worth considering for the Rajasthan Royals to replace Prasidh Krishna.

#3 Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is a veteran of the IPL who unfortunately went unsold at this year's IPL auction. He is vastly experienced and has taken 114 wickets in 104 IPL matches.

Sandeep swings the ball and has the ability to take wickets in the powerplay. He brings experience to Rajasthan's pace attack and is certainly a name worth considering given his experience.

Apart from the three bowlers mentioned here, there are other experienced fast bowlers like Varun Aaron and Ankit Rajpoot whom the Royals might consider. Do let us know your opinion in the comments.

