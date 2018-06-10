Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian Players whose ODI career might have ended after a disastrous 2018 IPL

The IPL might have lead to the culmination of a number of international careers

Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 21:02 IST

Indian Premier League's 11th season has ended and fans enjoyed the cricket that this competition had to offer. This year's competition was intense as a number of teams played brilliantly this season.

IPL has always been used by players as a stepping stone to international cricket and this year a number of players had stepped up to stake their claim. This season was particularly an extremely successful one for the young Indian batsmen.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Sanju Samson played in a brilliant manner this year and it has put pressure on the senior pros in the Indian setup.

A number of senior players have been going through a rough phase in the recent years and with the onset of this new lot of players, a number of International careers may be heading to an end.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja has been struggling in this IPL

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the two premier spin bowlers of the 2015 World Cup team and was considered to be an essential part of the Indian team which would try to win the 2019 World Cup.

Jadeja's performance though has been poor for the past two years as he has been unable to pick wickets with the ball and he has been struggling with the bat as well. He last played for India in ODIs in 2017 and he hasn't made things any easier for him with his performance in this IPL.

In the last one and a half years, a number of new spinners have come into the Indian side and have made those spots their own. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have more or less confirmed their place in the 2019 World Cup squad.

Young spinners like Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande made their presence felt in the IPL and the experienced R Ashwin and Axar Patel also staged a mini-comeback. In such a situation, Jadeja's ODI career can be considered as good as over especially considering his 2018 IPL performance.




IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Gautam Gambhir Yuvraj Singh
