IPL 2018: 3 Indian Youngsters who warmed the bench throughout the season

These youngsters should have been given at least one opportunity in this IPL.

Shubham Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 09:10 IST
3.21K

Rahul Chah
Rahul Chahar should've got an opportunity this season

Talent meets opportunity is the tagline of the IPL and that’s the beauty of the IPL as well. So many talented youngsters get the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of millions of fans in India and around the world.

The IPL is such a huge platform that once you perform in the IPL you can become a household name. Nobody knew about Mayank Markande before the IPL started but after this IPL he has become a household name. The spotlight is shifted on you once you perform in the IPL. The expectations from the people increase and the youngsters need to perform under pressure.

The IPL is a part of the learning curve for these youngsters. But there were a few youngsters who didn’t get even a single opportunity in this IPL. The respective franchises should have tried these players for at least one game. Let's have a look at 3 such players.

#3 Manjot Kalra (DD)

Ente
Manjot Kalra had scored a century in the 2018 U-19 World Cup Final

Manjot Kalra was bought by Delhi Daredevils in the auction at his base price of 20 lakhs. Kalra was a part of 2018 U-19 Indian side which won the World Cup. He was the Man of the Match in the final as he scored a sizzling 100 to take India home.

He had a great World Cup with the bat as he scored 252 runs in just 5 innings at a staggering average of 84. He is a good left-handed opening batsman, and with Delhi Daredevils struggling with their opening partnerships, trying as many as five opening combinations, it was worth trying Manjot Kalra as he opened with Prithvi Shaw in the World Cup.

It was pretty harsh on him to not get a game after a really good World Cup and he is definitely one to watch for the future.

#2 Rahul Chahar (MI)

<p>
Rahul Chahar was part of RPS last year and played 3 games for them

Rahul Chahar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.9 Crore in the auction. The 18-year-old leg-spinner has played in the IPL previously for Rising Pune Supergiant. He had even taken the big wicket of Brendon McCullum against Gujarat Lions.

He was a part of the U-19 team which toured England and was one of the leading wicket-takers on that tour. He had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he picked 6 wickets in 4 games including that of Gautam Gambhir.

With Mayank Markande doing well, it was difficult for Chahar to get a game, but MI could have tried him later on when Markande lost his form. He is a really good leg-spinner and will get many opportunities in the future. 

#1 Navdeep Saini (RCB)

Enter capti
Navdeep Saini had a phenomenal Ranji Season for Delhi

Navdeep Saini was bought by RCB for Rs. 3 Crore in the auction. He is a good young Indian fast bowler from Delhi, and consistently bowls over 140 KMPH. He had a stellar Ranji season for Delhi which helped them reach the final.

He took 34 wickets in just 8 games at an average of 22.74. RCB were struggling with their bowling at that the start of the IPL and so Saini could have been an option to try.

He has been picked in the India A side for the England tour and let’s hope that he does well there.

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Navdeep Saini Rahul Chahar
Fetching more content...
