3 International Superstars who are too good to warm their team's benches in this IPL Season

Naman Jain
1.01K   //    08 Apr 2019, 22:06 IST

Colin Munro first to smash 3 T20 international centuries 
Colin Munro first to smash 3 T20 international centuries 

The Indian Premier League 2019 has been going off to a flyer. We have witnessed numerous world-class performances recurrently. The excellence of cricketing talent has well and truly succeeded in contriving exceptional performances during the ongoing tournament.

Every team has just about found out their best possible combinations barring RCB, who are at the foot of the table without winning any of their matches till now. The apex of the season is the massacre by Warner-Bairstow and Russell. They have vanquished every bowling unit that they have faced.

Amid all the players seeking to level their game up in every match, there are players with expansive cricketing names who haven't been able to make it to their respective team's starting playing XI. Just because of sheer prodigious performance is shown by the fellow counterparts they have not been able to get into the starting sheet of their team. Here are the top 4 great international stars who are just warming their franchises benches in the IPL.


#3 Shakib Al Hasan - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the top all-rounders across the cricketing landscape
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the top all-rounders across the cricketing landscape

Retained by SRH this season, Shakib Al Hasan is one of the top all-rounders across the cricketing landscape and one of the best players Bangladesh soil has ever produced. He initially played for KKR and has been a proven performer both with the bat and ball in the IPL circuit for years on end. A player with a calm sense of reassurance, he has 58 wickets at a commendable strike rate of 22.15 and appreciable economy of 7.46 in the 61 matches he has played so far in IPL. The former captain of Bangladesh is a hard hitter of the cricket ball and more than a decent left-arm orthodox spinner.

The exceptional performances of his fellow Asian all-rounder Mohammad Nabi have surely been the predominant reason of Shakib Al Hasan not featuring in the all-rounding department of his team. Having the talent of bowling tightly in the powerplay, Nabi has created an ample amount of difficulties for the opposition batters. Though Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world, he still needs to wait for his opportunities during the course of the season.

 



