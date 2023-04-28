Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is one of the favorite sons of Indian cricket and is given a hero's welcome irrespective of where he travels throughout the country.

One of the few players to have featured in all editions of the IPL and primarily as the captain of the highly-successful CSK franchise, Dhoni has immortalized himself not just in Chennai but beyond.

With speculation rife that this season will be Dhoni's last in the IPL and his own statements repeatedly hinting towards the same, fans all over the country have poured in to support him. Tickets for CSK games, home and away, are among the fastest-selling as fans look to give India's three-time ICC trophy-winning captain a fitting farewell.

The craze for Dhoni is so surreal that fans have abandoned supporting their own teams to cheer on 'Thala' whenever he visits their city for a game. The latest example of this phenomenon could be seen in CSK's game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27, when 'Dhoni Magic' turned the 'Pink City' into Chepauk.

On that note, let us think of three instances in IPL 2023 when home fans deserted their own team to support Dhoni.

3 IPL 2023 venues where fans supported MS Dhoni more than the home team

#1 MI vs CSK, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The iconic stadium, where MS Dhoni hit his World Cup-winning six way back in 2011, turned yellow as CSK entered the field against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). MI fans are among the most passionate, and for good reason, as their team is the most successful team in the tournament's history.

However, Dhoni's presence turned the entire stadium yellow even when the home team had provided free MI jerseys on everybody's seats.

#2 CSK vs RCB, Chinaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have perhaps the most loyal fanbase in the tournament, as they have backed their side despite years of heartbreak. The presence of star cricketers like Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Rahul Dravid, and Jacques Kallis has made this franchise one of the most loved ones in the competition.

However, when MS Dhoni visited the Chinaswamy Stadium this year, everyone was astounded to see the majority of the fans wearing yellow. Videos of fans changing into a CSK jersey when the former Indian captain came out to bat went viral on social media.

#3 KKR vs CSK, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Eden Gardens turned yellow as CSK thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side by 49 runs. Fans were delighted as they got to see MS Dhoni bat in the final over of the CSK innings.

In the post-match press conference, the CSK skipper thanked the fans for their support and noted that they were trying to give him a farewell, otherwise they would generally support their team.

With that, we conclude our piece on three IPL 2023 venues where fans supported MS Dhoni more than the home team. Can you think of any other such stadiums? Let us know in the comments section below

