3 IPL auction signings that proved to be too costly because of injury

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered the final fortnight of the league stage, with all 10 teams still jostling for playoff qualification, setting up a thrilling finish.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) currently sit on top of the points table with eight wins in 11 games, while the Delhi Capitals (DC) are still in last place despite winning four of their previous five matches, with four wins in 10 games.

Despite all the breathtaking action on the field, the season has been marred by injuries to key players, ruling them out of the season.

Star players like Kane Williamson, David Wiley, Reece Topley, Washington Sundar, and KL Rahul suffered injuries on the field and were subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

Others like Ben Stokes, Josh Hazelwood, Anrich Rorte, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar have also missed games due to injuries.

This is in addition to key players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer, all of whom were ruled out even before the start of the IPL.

The latest setback in the growing list of injuries in IPL 2023 was Mumbai Indians' speedster Jofra Archer. The pace sensation was picked up by the franchise ahead of the 2022 mega-auction for ₹8 crores despite knowing that Archer will miss the season due to an elbow injury.

However, the English pacer continued to struggle with a recurrence of the elbow injury and played only five of the 10 games before being ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023. Chris Jordan replaced him for the rest of the season as MI look to strengthen their weakened bowling attack.

Archer's signing has proved costly thus far, as MI haven't had the services of the paceman for nearly two full seasons.

There have been similar instances in the past of big-name signings being injured for the entire season, jeopardizing the team's performance.

On that note, let's look at three IPL auction signings that proved too costly because of Injury.

#1 Deepak Chahar - Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022

Deepak Chahar's absence proved to be detrimental to CSK in 2021

Deepak Chahar was one of the most significant buys of the mega auction ahead of the 2022 season.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased the right-arm-medium-pace for a whopping ₹ 14 crores.

Chahar played a pivotal role in CSK's title run in 2021, picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.35 runs per over. He had been part of the franchise since 2018 and picked up 10 wickets in the 2018 season as CSK captured the title on their return to the IPL.

The 30-year-old had his best year in 2019 with 22 wickets at an average of 21.90 and an economy rate of 7.47 runs per over, helping CSK to qualify for the final.

At the 2022 mega auction, CSK went all out and overcame stiff competition from the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals to land Chahar.

However, a back injury ruled Chahar out of the 2022 season as the Super Kings missed the playoffs, finishing ninth on the points table.

The signing of Chahar compromised CSK's bench strength as the depleted bowling attack struggled for consistency throughout the season in the absence of Deepak Chahar.

#2 Mitchell Starc - Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018

Mitchell Starc has not played in the IPL since his stints with RCB in 2014 and 2016

Australian left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc has been one of the enigmas in the history of the IPL.

The 33-year-old from New South Wales has been among the most sought-after players due to his ability to pick up early wickets in the powerplay and restrict run-scoring at the death.

Starc was the Player of the Tournament in Australia's title run in the 50-Over-World Cup in 2015, He also played a key vital role in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) making the playoffs in 2015 with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 14.55 and economy rate of 6.76.

However, injuries and workload management resulted in the pacer missing the 2016 and 2017 seasons, leading him to part ways with RCB.

Ahead of the 2018 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went all out for Starc and beat competition from the Punjab Kings to land him for a ₹9.40 crores.

Unfortunately, Starc suffered a tibial bone stress injury, forcing him to miss the entire IPL season, leading to KKR releasing the ace bowler in November 2018.

Mitchell Starc's absence proved costly as KKR returned empty-handed in 2018 despite finishing third on the points table.

#3 Pat Cummins - Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018

Despite joining the MI squad, Pat Cummins missed the 2018 season entirely.

After winning the title in 2017, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed Australian sensation Pat Cummins for ₹5.4 crores at the mega auction ahead of the 2018 season.

Cummins had an impressive season for the Delhi Capitals in 2017, picking up 15 wickets in 12 matches. However, following a grueling four-Test series in South Africa, the 30-year-old suffered a back injury, ruling him out of the 2018 season.

His absence proved costly as MI failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2018 season, following their success in 2017.

Cummins, who made his IPL debut for KKR in 2014, returned to the franchise in 2022 and played for three years till 2022.

