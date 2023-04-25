No T20 tournament can match the way the Indian Premier League (IPL) is welcomed by fans across the globe, not only on their television sets but on social media.

The 16th edition of the cash-rich is currently underway, with teams fighting each other on the field to lift the coveted title. But off the field, there's another fight that teams take seriously - social media engagement.

The most expensive cricket tournament in the world is widely followed on all social media platforms, where fans are constantly checking for updates regarding their favorite teams.

Each team tries to produce unique content for their fans so that their engagement ranks higher than the others on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, amassing the highest number of reactions, likes, shares, comments, retweets, and so on.

On that note, let's look at three IPL teams that have fared far better than the rest in terms of fan engagement in the month of March 2023 (26 March-1 April).

3 IPL 2023 teams with the most social media engagement in March

#3. Mumbai Indians

The five-time IPL champions, who bounced back after their initial struggles to win three matches in a row and stay alive in the race for the playoffs, are in third place in terms of fan engagements on social media.

According to the popular website Comscore, Mumbai Indians garnered 49 million fan engagements and over 86,000 engagements per post from an audience of 32 million across platforms.

#2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Marketed by the parody character of Mr. Nags, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are surely a top content producer and have been successful in getting engagement from fans across the country.

Their recent surge in performance on the field also resulted in them gaining support from their loyal fans on social media, which resulted in them accumulating 53 million engagements and over 161,000 engagements per post across platforms from an audience of 26 million in March, which ranks second on the Comscore list of social media engagement charts among IPL teams for the month.

#1. Chennai Super Kings

Not only have Chennai Super Kings managed to perform exceptionally well on the field, topping the points table at the halfway point of the tournament, but they have also flexed their muscles when it comes to social media.

As per Comscore, CSK leads the charts among all franchises with 56 million overall engagements and over 150,000 engagements per post across platforms from an audience of 33 million. This made the Super Kings them the most talked-about IPL franchise across major social media platforms in March.

The four-time champions had a season to forget last year as they finished second-bottom, just ahead of the Mumbai Indians. However, that hasn't affected CSK’s fans one bit, as MS Dhoni continues to be a crowd-puller like no other.

