3 IPL teams with the most players in India's T20 World Cup squad

The second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) will serve as an interesting prelude for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held just after the BCCI's showpiece event in the UAE.

IPL 2021 stars will look to gain valuable exposure in the UAE conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup, with most of them being sureshot members of their respective franchises' playing XI.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar (reserve), Shardul Thakur (reserve), Shreyas Iyer (reserve)

Reserves have been included as squad members for the purposes of this article, since the squad is expected to undergo a change or two in the lead-up to the marquee ICC event in this era of bio-bubbles.

If reserves weren't included, the Punjab Kings would be third on this list with two players (KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami), followed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (Virat Kohli), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), the Kolkata Knight Riders (Varun Chakravarthy) and the Rajasthan Royals (none).

Here are the three IPL teams with the most players in India's T20 World Cup squad.

#3 Chennai Super Kings - 3 players in India's T20 World Cup squad (1 main, 2 reserves)

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings have three players in India's extended T20 World Cup squad. Apart from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is an integral member of the national team across formats, swing bowler Deepak Chahar and budding all-rounder Shardul Thakur are part of the side as reserves.

While Jadeja has always been an automatic pick thanks to his ability to contribute in all three departments, Chahar and Thakur stood a real chance of making the final squad. Chahar was sacrificed despite an excellent showing in Sri Lanka as India picked only three frontline pacers, and Thakur's expensive bowling in T20Is and the IPL presumably went against him.

We could still see either Chahar or Thakur make the final squad ahead of the T20 World Cup, assuming they do well in IPL 2021.

#2 Delhi Capitals - 4 players in India's T20 World Cup squad (3 main, 1 reserve)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

The Delhi Capitals have experienced a massive renaissance to become one of the best IPL teams, having reached their maiden final last year in the UAE. They have three players in the main T20 World Cup squad - Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel - apart from one reserve, Shreyas Iyer.

Pant doesn't have a great T20I record, but he is an explosive batsman who captained the Capitals to the top of the table in the first half of IPL 2021. He is the first-choice wicket-keeper for India across formats and an extremely dangerous player in all three formats of the game.

Ashwin received a shock recall to the Indian T20I side after Washington Sundar was ruled out of the second phase of IPL 2021 due to a finger injury he sustained on the England tour. The senior off-spinner hasn't played in the format since July 2017, but he will be a key cog in the Indian bowling attack.

Axar will serve as a backup to Jadeja with his economical left-arm spin and lower-order hitting, with Iyer not finding a place in the T20 World Cup squad after missing several months with a shoulder injury he sustained during India's white-ball series against England earlier this year.

#1 Mumbai Indians - 6 players in India's T20 World Cup squad

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians understandably have the most representation in India's T20 World Cup squad. They have six players - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar - on the plane to the marquee ICC event.

While Rohit, Suryakumar, Hardik and Bumrah are sureshot members of India's playing XI, Kishan has been selected as a backup opener to his franchise captain and KL Rahul. Chahar has impressed in the handful of T20Is he has played so far, and could assume lead spinner duties in the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hardik has been a touch out of form lately, so India will watch his showing in the second phase of IPL 2021 keenly. He, along with Suryakumar, Rohit, Chahar and Bumrah, will be essential to the five-time champions' quest to retain their title.

