3 IPL teams which have been led by the most number of captains

Six Indian Premier League teams have been led by six or more captains in the history of the tournament.

Only the Chennai Super Kings, among the currently active teams, have been led by just two captains.

Virender Sehwag (L) and Gautam Gambhir have both led DD in the past [PC: ICT Updates]

The Indian Premier League, since its inception back in 2008 has manifested into a platform for budding cricketers to carve out a career in the sport. With big names from across the world taking part in the league, there are quite a few players who have made a name from the IPL.

Over the years, teams have been led by numerous captains with the exception of the Chennai Super Kings among the currently active teams, with CSK having been led by only MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (four matches) in the past.

Close to 25 foreign players have captained IPL teams in the past 12 editions of the IPL, while there have been a total of about 60 different captains overall. In this article, we have a look at three teams which have been led by the most number of captains in the cash-rich league.

*Note: Delhi Daredevils/Delhi Capitals and Deccan Chargers/SunRisers Hyderabad have been considered as one team since a chunk of the players continued in the side despite the change in ownership.

*Note: Only players who have captained IPL teams in three or more matches have been considered in the list.

#3 Kings XI Punjab - 9 captains

Yuvraj Singh was the captain of KXIP in 2008 and 2009

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the first captain of the Kings XI Punjab, having led the franchise in two seasons, 2008 and then 2009. Yuvraj led KXIP to the semifinals in 2008, but the side failed to make the last four in 2009 and finished on 5th place.

For IPL 2010, Kumar Sangakkara was appointed as the captain. However, the team fared horribly in that season, picking up just four wins from 14 matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Gilchrist took over the reigns in 2011, and in that season, KXIP looked solid but just missed out on a place in the playoffs to finish fifth on the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses from 14 matches.

The Aussie wicketkeeper continued to lead the side even in IPL 2012, but picked up an injury midway through the tournament. David Hussey was named as the stand-in skipper for nine matches before Gilchrist returned for the last two home games.

Gilchrist led KXIP in IPL 2013 as well, with Hussey filling in for the wicketkeeper in a few games. KXIP finished 6th that season with eight wins and eight losses and at the end of the tournament, Gilchrist announced his retirement from the IPL.

Post the departure of Gilchrist, his compatriot George Bailey was roped in as the captain of KXIP. Bailey led the side to a win from each of their first five matches and at the end of the group stages, Punjab topped the points table with 11 wins from 14 matches.

They even made the final of that season but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, KXIP failed to replicate their performance in the next season, falling to 11 losses from 14 matches that saw them finish rock-bottom on the points table.

KXIP released Bailey ahead of IPL 9 and named David Miller as the captain. However, the South African big-hitter could not inspire his side as they succumbed to 10 losses in 14 encounters and finished last for the second successive time.

Interestingly, Miller was sacked as captain after KXIP lost five of their first six games and opener Murali Vijay was named as the skipper for the remaining games. Ahead of IPL 2017, Glenn Maxwell was picked as the captain and under his leadership, KXIP finished fifth with seven wins and seven losses.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led KXIP in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 but did not taste too much success as he led the team to 12 wins from 24 matches as captain.

KXIP captains - Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, David Hussey, Kumar Sangakkara, George Bailey, David Miller, Murali Vijay, Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin.

