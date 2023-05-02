3 IPL venues that have a special bond with Virat Kohli

If there is one current player other than MS Dhoni who gets unconditional love across the globe from the cricket fraternity, then it will be Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is not just a mere cricketer to some people. He holds the image in nothing short of a cult status among his fans. Whether it's an international game or an IPL game, the love for Virat isn't affected a bit.

In any stadium he plays in, there will always be chants of "Virat." Fans can be seen holding placards of Virat and showing their love for the former Indian captain.

In IPL 2023, where he has contributed well at the top-of-the-order for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he is getting the same love from the fans across all the venues.

On that note, let's look at three such venues that have a special bond with Virat Kohli in the IPL.

#3 Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The people of Kolkata have always been known for their affection for cricket and their heroes, be it their local boy, Sourav Ganguly, or Virat Kohli, who has always liked performing at Eden Gardens.

Even when RCB face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden, there will be more Virat fans than KKR fans.

Virat has never disappointed his Kolkata fans; he has scored 353 runs in 11 innings at this venue, including one of his most memorable knocks of 100 against the home side.

#2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

You can't imagine a Delhi-born cricketer not being loved by the Delhi crowd. Despite Virat Kohli playing for another franchise, the love for him in the stands is a scene not to be missed.

Yes, the love shown by the fans cannot be repaid, but Virat, who knows his home ground, gives every moment for the fans to cherish, with him averaging 71.33 at Kotla with some breathtaking innings against the home side.

Virat even got a stand named after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which exemplifies the respect he has earned on the cricket circuit.

#1 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

You cannot imagine Virat's career without him playing in front of cricket-crazy fans in M. Chinnaswamy, cheering not only for their home side, RCB, but also for their adopted son, Virat Kohli.

Their fifteen-year bond is only getting stronger, despite their lovable idol leaving the franchise's captaincy. Even before the start of the season, thousands of people were present in the stands to watch him bat during net practice!

Didn't he give them innumerable memories to cherish for the rest of their lives. Yes, he couldn't win the IPL trophy for them, but that didn't negate the Bengaluru fans' love for him for a bit.

