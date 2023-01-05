3 issues which can hurt RCB in IPL 2023

RCB had a topsy-turvy season last year in IPL 2022, where they managed to qualify for their third consecutive playoffs but eventually lost to the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

They exhibited good quality cricket with some memorable matches, which gave their fans moments to cherish.

They had one of the best bowling attacks last season, covering almost all bases for all phases of the game. In fact, if we consider their bowling performance in the middle overs (7–15 overs), then with an overall economy of 7.8 and a bowling average of 23, they were undoubtedly the best side in the tournament.

They didn't release many players from their squad ahead of the IPL 2023 auction and kept the core of the team intact. All they needed was to buy suitable backups for Glenn Maxwell, who suffered a horrifying injury at his friend's birthday party, where he slipped and fractured his leg. Also, Josh Hazlewood, whose participation in the entire tournament has a question mark due to the upcoming Ashes series.

They bought capable backups in Will Jacks and Reece Topley to bolster their squad. They will surely be looking to go two steps further than last season and lift the coveted IPL trophy for the very first time.

But they have some glaring issues in their line-up that might hamper their title chances. Here's a look at the problems RCB may face in the upcoming IPL:

1. Opening Woes

RCB started the season with an Anuj-Faf opening pair that didn't work out at all. They then promoted Virat Kohli up the line to partner with Faf Du Plessis in the opening role. But the results were not as satisfying.

Their overall power-play strike rate for the entire season was 109, the lowest of all the teams in the tournament.

Opponents use the ploy to use left-arm fast bowlers, left-arm spinners, and leg spinners against both right-handers, Virat and Faf.

RCB also had the lowest boundary percentage in the first six overs, which exemplifies the big issues they might again face in IPL 2023.

#2 Over dependency on Dinesh Karthik in death overs

RCB had issues with their middle-order batting last year. They were continuously searching for a batsman who could bat at No.5. They tried Suyash Prabhudesai, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mahipal Lomror in that position but could not get enough success.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets .



years later, the then budding wicket-keeper has now returned as the Finisher Supreme!



#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup DK started his T20 World Cup journey in 2007 againstyears later, the then budding wicket-keeper has now returned as the Finisher Supreme! DK started his T20 World Cup journey in 2007 against 🇵🇰. 1️⃣5️⃣ years later, the then budding wicket-keeper has now returned as the Finisher Supreme! 🙌#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/8nb5V51B6B

This not only affected their middle-order batting (SR against spinners was only 125), but also put extra pressure on Dinesh Karthik to give impetus to the innings single-handedly without any support.

With an ageing Karthik, you can't expect him to replicate his heroics from last season every time.

#3 Powerplay and death bowling worries

RCB have always had issues with their death bowling, and last year was not indifferent at all. They have a season economy of 11.25 runs per over in death overs, which will only increase once they play at their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

The team also leaked 21% of their runs in the powerplay itself, picking up the fewest wickets of all teams in that phase.

With Powerplay being the tone setter of the innings and the death overs decider, RCB needs to rethink their strategy this season to improve on last year's performance.

Poll : 0 votes