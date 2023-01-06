3 issues SRH solved at the IPL 2023 auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were always going to be heavily involved in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, and December 23 lived up to expectations.

SRH had the biggest purse of all 10 franchises heading into the event and they signed as many as 13 players, including four overseas stars. Hyderabad now look like a formidable unit capable of competing for the IPL 2023 trophy, largely because of their business in the auction.

Here are three issues SRH solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 SRH significantly boosted their spin department

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

SRH played the majority of IPL 2022 with four fast bowlers. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan handled business in the powerplay and at the death respectively, Umran Malik wreaked havoc in the middle overs. Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen and Fazalhaq Farooqi made appearances in the season as well.

Spin, however, wasn't an area of strength for Hyderabad. SRH attempted to correct that in the IPL 2023 auction, signing as many as six spin options. Mayank Markande and Adil Rashid beefed up the wrist-spin department, while Akeal Hosein was also snapped up.

In the domestic sector, part-time option Vivrant Sharma and left-arm spinning all-rounder Mayank Dagar made their way to SRH, who already have Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar.

SRH can now afford to drop a fast bowler and play an additional tweaker if the conditions permit. They also have enough backup options in the spin department.

#2 SRH's middle order now looks lethal

England Lions v South Africa - Tour Match

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi made up SRH's middle order in IPL 2023, and they appear to have gotten even stronger this time around. With Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal all set to open the batting, Tripathi and Markram could be partnered by a host of talented batters.

Harry Brook commanded a whopping ₹13.25 crore, and his pace-hitting ability and range will make the SRH batting lineup formidable. Heinrich Klaasen, with his spin prowess and wicket-keeping, was another significant acquisition. Glenn Phillips, meanwhile, continues to be part of the side.

SRH might even be able to play all four overseas batters - Markram, Brook, Phillips and Markram - since they have a good crop of Indian fast bowlers. Their middle order looks lethal after their work at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 SRH acquired a potential captain and three definite starters

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Kane Williamson was SRH's captain in IPL 2022. While he was an astute leader, as always, his batting left a lot to be desired. The Kiwi's strike rate was poor and he put immense pressure on his fellow batters to make up for his shortcomings.

This time around, Hyderabad will have a new captain at the helm, having released Williamson and freeing up a good amount of funds. Mayank Agarwal, who led the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, is an option. Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Tripathi are in the reckoning as well, while even Abhishek Sharma has expressed an interest in taking up the post.

Mayank is the frontrunner right now, and SRH seem to have acquired not just a leader for the upcoming few seasons but also three definite starters at the IPL 2023 auction. Brook and Klaasen, acquired for a combined ₹18.5 crore, could be on the teamsheet as well.

Unlike some other teams, SRH made massive improvements to their playing XI. That was their biggest positive takeaway from the IPL 2023 auction.

