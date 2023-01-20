3 key CSK players who might be extremely rusty ahead of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are getting younger, but they might not be one of the favorites for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With several members of the playing XI on the wrong side of 30, the Men in Yellow could have a season similar to the one they had last year, when they finished ninth in the table. IPL 2022 saw poor performances from many CSK players who struggled to come to terms with the conditions after spending time away from the game.

The Super Kings have improved in that aspect but could still take some time to get used to the rigors of the IPL. Here are three key CSK players who might be extremely rusty ahead of IPL 2023.

#3 Deepak Chahar

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Injuries have derailed Deepak Chahar's promising international career. He is currently not part of either of the white-ball squads, even though his performances have been decent when fit.

Chahar last played a game for India in December 2022, and even during that period where he returned from an injury that kept him out for several months, he struggled with the odd niggle. The 30-year-old missed the entirety of IPL 2022 as well after being snapped up for a massive amount at the auction.

Chahar is vital to the composition of the CSK side, and he's eating a big portion of their budget too. The all-rounder hasn't had enough match practice in domestic cricket either, having played just two games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He needs to find a way to be at his best and help the Men in Yellow during IPL 2023.

#2 MS Dhoni

India & New Zealand Net Sessions

This has been a problem for CSK for a few years now. Ever since MS Dhoni officially retired from international cricket, and even before that, he hasn't been able to find his rhythm.

The CSK skipper is clearly on his last legs as a top-level cricketer, and the fact that he only plays the IPL doesn't help his case. Dhoni last played a competitive game of cricket in IPL 2022, and given his importance to the Super Kings side, he needs to get his act together in what might be his last campaign.

MSD is 41 years old, and if he manages to shake off the inevitable rustiness to produce a memorable season with the bat, he could give countless fans what they've been dreaming about for years now.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5

Ambati Rayudu has been one of CSK's most underrated players over the course of his career at the franchise. But barring the odd terrific knock, his last two seasons have been rather underwhelming.

Rayudu hasn't played international cricket since March 2019, and the same has been reflected in his batting. In IPL 2022, the veteran batter managed just 274 runs at an average of 24.91 and a strike rate of 122.32. His returns in 2021 were more promising, but the Super Kings will expect more from a player they've fought to keep - perhaps a touch literally recently - over the years.

Rayudu played for Baroda in the recent white-ball season and didn't impress, with no 50-plus scores in six Vijay Hazare Trophy innings. The 37-year-old is nowhere near his best and might be way off the pace when IPL 2023 commences.

