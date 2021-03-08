3 key points to note about IPL 2021

Following the wild and eventful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, the BCCI announced the schedule for the tournament. After successfully organising a COVID-19 era tournament in the UAE last year, the BCCI is set for another edition of closed-door cricket.

After an action-packed home series versus England - the Test leg of which recently ended in the hosts' favour - Indian team stars will again be seen in action in the cash-rich league. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to carry their form into the fourteenth edition of the IPL.

However, this iteration has a few key differences from the previous ones, which could make it enjoyable for fans and present a different challenge to teams. Here is a look at three key points to note about IPL 2021.

#3 Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings

KXIP to Punjab Kings - marketing gimmick or lucky charm?

When the Delhi Daredevils renamed themselves to the Delhi Capitals (DC) prior to the 2019 IPL, the fortunes of the franchise completely changed. One of the worst-performing franchises of the IPL made consecutive playoffs appearances, even reaching the finals in 2020.

Taking a leaf out of DC's book, the Kings XI Punjab turned their name around, hoping for a similar change in outcomes. Personnel-wise too, the Punjab Kings made a number of big-money purchases to give themselves a shot at a stronger finish this season. They would hope for the likes of Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan and Riley Meredith to make the investment count.

#2 Change in IPL venues

IPL 2021 will see key games played at the largest stadium in the world.

Prior to IPL 2020, teams played half their games at home and half away. In IPL 2020, there were just three venues - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

IPL 2021 sees six venues that will each be used for eight to ten games during the league stage. In what could be MS Dhoni's swansong, the Chennai crowd will not quite be able to see their hero in action, although a number of other cities will.

The venues chosen include the newly refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world, and will provide a different challenge to the IPL franchises.

#1 No home advantage

Will RCB-CSK games without the context of home games be as heated?

The biggest change in playing dynamics will be the fact that no team has a home ground in IPL 2021. This means the teams with the most balanced squads, regardless of whether tracks take turn or support pace bowling, are likely to do well.

This is in contrast to previous editions where teams could pick squads that made the most out of home conditions, such as the Chennai Super Kings who packed their squad with spinners for the slow Chepauk track.

The absence of home crowds, which buoyed up players, will also take away bite from a few heated rivalries - particularly the South Indian derbies - although the games will hopefully match up in intensity.

In terms of positives, neutral venues level the strategic playing field. Both teams will be expected to have equal knowledge of, and influence over, the pitch and conditions.