IPL 2021 schedule announced, 6 cities to host the tournament from April 9

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming IPL 2021 on Sunday morning. The mega T20 league returns to India after a period of two years.

Keeping the COVID-19 protocols and the bio-bubble in mind - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the six cities that have been selected to host the cash-rich league.

Each of the eight teams is scheduled to play at four venues during the league stage.

The season is all set to commence on April 9 in Chennai with an intense clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 games, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight games each.

A total of 11 double-headers are to be played on weekends. Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST while all evening games will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

View the complete IPL 2021 schedule here

No team will play at their home venue in IPL 2021

One of the key highlights of the 2021 edition of the IPL is that all matches are scheduled to be played at neutral venues. This means no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at four out of six venues during the league stage.

The newly renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30, 2021. The new stadium is grand in every sense and will host its first ever IPL game in the 2021 edition.

BCCI confident of hosting IPL 2021 safely

After holding a massively successful IPL amidst challenging times in the UAE in 2020, the BCCI is confident of bringing the marquee event back home, keeping in mind all health and safety precautions.

The governing body of IPL 2021 has mapped the tournament fixtures in a way that each team will have to travel only three times during the course of the league stage - thereby reducing any risks associated with travel.

IPL 2021 will be played without spectators for the initial few matches. A call on allowing spectators will be taken by the governing body once the tournament is underway.

