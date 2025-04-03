3 KKR players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Quinton de Kock 

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced a good blend of high-scoring and relatively low-scoring matches. The tournament began with some massive scores but as we have approached the second week, the scores have come down in part due to the recklessness of the batters.

Ad

Despite losing early wickets many have continued going after the bowlers, which in many cases hasn't allowed teams to post a competitive score. Despite some grass on offer and dryness on some surfaces, it has come onto the bat nicely. As the tournament progresses, the batters might have to come up with a different ploy in order to succeed, especially after losing early wickets.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th match of the tournament. While both teams have a well-oiled unit, they are yet to realise their potential this season and are languishing at the bottom half of the points table with a solitary win in three matches.

Ad

Trending

KKR started their campaign with a massive defeat against RCB before bouncing back strongly against the Rajasthan Royals. However a loss against the Mumbai Indians in their last match ensured they slid to 10th in the points table. Meanwhile SRH, arguably the most explosive side in the tournament, started their campaign scoring 286 against RR but fell off the boil in the next two matches.

The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers came out firing and restricted them to a below-par score in Hyderabad before another disappointing performance against the Delhi Capitals saw them go down in another one-sided encounter. Both teams will be eager to get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Ad

As we head into the clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, here's a look at three KKR players who were earlier part of the SRH squad:

#3 Mayank Markande

Right-arm leg spinner Mayank Markande has yet to make his debut for the Knight Riders but was once an important cog in the SRH bowling line-up. Markande broke onto the scene with a three-wicket haul against the Chennai Super Kings in his debut match for the Mumbai Indians back in 2018.

Ad

He had a brilliant season with the ball, bagging 15 wickets but tapered off in the upcoming season and played only three matches for the franchise.

He was bought back by MI in 2022 after releasing him before SRH roped him in ahead of the 2023 season. He played for them in a couple of seasons and was snapped up by KKR in the 2025 mega auction for his base price of Rs 30 lakhs.

#2 Manish Pandey

Pandey while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. [Source: Getty]

Manish Pandey is one of the very few players who has been part of the IPL since the opening season in 2008. Having started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians, Pandey has played for seven different franchises.

Ad

He is currently part of the KKR squad but hasn't managed to get into the starting XI yet. He was used as the Impact Sub against the Mumbai Indians as they lost early wickets but couldn't make a significant impact despite playing some eye-catching shots.

Manish was once part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and his claim to fame was a last-ball six against Hardik Pandya with seven required to take the match to a super over in 2019. He played for the Sunrisers from 2018-2021.

Ad

#1 Quinton de Kock

One of the most explosive wicket-keeper batters going around in franchise cricket, Quinton de Kock is currently a pivotal member of the KKR set up, having already made an impact for them in the second match against the Rajasthan Royals.

He scored a match-winning unbeaten 97 to take the side home and looks set to have a productive season with both the bat and gloves. De Kock has been a globetrotter when it comes to T20 leagues and has focused solely on these tournaments after retiring from international cricket.

De Kock has plied his trade for six IPL franchises so far which suggests that he has lacked consistency in the cash rich league despite his talent and class. He made his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2013 but played only three matches, scoring just six runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback