3 KKR players who are on overpriced contracts for IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are not in a good position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), with their roster construction facing a mountain of justifiable criticism.

While they have a few players on cut-price deals, others earn exorbitant amounts that are boring a hole in the team's budget. KKR have made some questionable decisions in both the auction and the trading window and face an uphill task to seriously contend for the IPL 2023 title.

Here are three KKR players who are on overpriced contracts for IPL 2023.

#3 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has played some important knocks for KKR over the years, but his performances haven't justified his price tag. The batter's contract is worth ₹8 crore, an amount that seems excessive given his issues with consistency.

Rana has not scored more than 400 runs in any of his seven IPL seasons, and his average has been below 30 in each of his last three campaigns. He has scored only four fifties over the last two years and has played several ill-advised shots to get out at key junctures. The left-hander's constant failure to take on responsibility for the side has been his biggest flaw.

Rana is a good spin-hitter, but that's the extent of his T20 game right now. He needs to notch up much bigger scores on a consistent basis if he is to warrant such a hefty price tag.

#2 Shardul Thakur

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, KKR traded in Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals and sent Aman Hakim Khan the other way. It didn't seem like a wise decision right from the start, primarily because of the ₹10.75 crore contract DC had the all-rounder on.

Thakur has a career economy rate of 9.06 in the IPL and has a highest score of 29*. While his all-round capabilities are well-known to cricket fans, he is not the kind of player who can contribute regularly and reliably in both departments in the shortest format. In IPL 2022, the former DC man scalped 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.79 and managed only 120 runs.

Thakur will solve some of KKR's problems, but he surely isn't worth north of ₹10 crore. His contract means that the Knight Riders have been unable to shore up other departments due to lack of funds.

#1 Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Thakur wasn't the only expensive player KKR traded in ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. They acquired Lockie Ferguson from the Gujarat Titans, who signed the express pacer for ₹10 crore at the 2022 mega-auction.

While Ferguson might appear to be worth it on paper, the numbers tell a different story. Yes, he can clock over 150 kmph on a consistent basis, but that's the only consistent thing about his bowling. The Kiwi has not been a reliable performer at any stage of the innings and has been found wanting in T20s of late.

In IPL 2022, Ferguson picked up only 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.96. He has played for KKR before and will have a good understanding with the team management, but the two-time champions might come to rue their decision to sign him via trade.

