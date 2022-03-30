IPL 2022: 3 lowest powerplay scores in the history of the tournament 

One of the most important aspects of a T20 game is the powerplay. Due to field restrictions (only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle), batting teams generally concentrate on piling runs in the opening six overs to try and set up a decent total.

However, if openers or top-order batters get stuck in the powerplay overs, it could be detrimental to the team's chances of winning the match. In the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have seen both sides of the coin. While the teams have at times plundered over 70 runs in the first six overs, the competition has also witnessed sides faling to get going in the powerplay phase like Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On that note, let's look at three of the lowest totals recorded after the opening six overs in IPL history.

#3 Chennai Super Kings - 15/2 vs KKR, IPL 2011

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Lowest ever Powerplay score in IPL history:



SRH - 14/3 against RR, tonight.

RR - 14/2 against RCB, 2009.

CSK - 15/2 against KKR, 2011. Lowest ever Powerplay score in IPL history:SRH - 14/3 against RR, tonight.RR - 14/2 against RCB, 2009.CSK - 15/2 against KKR, 2011.

The IPL 2011 champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their lowest-ever powerplay score in the same edition. On a sluggish wicket at the Eden Gardens, CSK were on the receiving end of some fine bowling by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The away side's decision to bat first backfired as they lost two of their in-form batters - Murli Vijay and Suresh Raina - inside the first six overs. KKR pacer Brett Lee, who conceded just eight runs in his four overs, kept things tight early on and troubled the CSK batters to no end. Chennai appeared to be stuck in second gear for the majority of their innings, managing only 114/4 in 20 overs.

KKR needed 115 to win, but due to rain delays and the introduction of the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method, a new target was set. Gautam Gambhir and his team were 61-2 at the end of 10 overs when they were declared winners by 10 runs using the D/L method.

#2 Rajasthan Royals - 14/2 vs RCB, IPL 2009

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



In IPL,



Kumble 3.1-1-5-5 vs RR



1st Over - 1 1 1 0 1 0

2nd Over - W W 0 0 0 0

3rd Over - 0 1 W 0 W 1lb

4th Over - W



Overall Best Fig - Tanvir (6/14) Do You Know?In IPL, @anilkumble1074 Holds The Record Of Best Bowling Figure By an Indian (5/5)Kumble 3.1-1-5-5 vs RR1st Over - 1 1 1 0 1 02nd Over - W W 0 0 0 03rd Over - 0 1 W 0 W 1lb4th Over - WOverall Best Fig - Tanvir (6/14) Do You Know?In IPL, @anilkumble1074 Holds The Record Of Best Bowling Figure By an Indian (5/5)Kumble 3.1-1-5-5 vs RR1st Over - 1 1 1 0 1 02nd Over - W W 0 0 0 03rd Over - 0 1 W 0 W 1lb4th Over - WOverall Best Fig - Tanvir (6/14) https://t.co/1MGjEP5znb

It may come as a surprise to find that the IPL 2008 champions had the lowest powerplay score in IPL history in 2009. In their opening match of the season, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) managed to record two unwanted feats. They registered the lowest-ever powerplay score in the IPL while also managing the second-lowest team total in the tournament's history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Rahul Dravid, scored 133 after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The skipper hit a fine 66 while England's Kevin Pietersen scored 32.

The Royals began their chase by losing Swapnil Asnodkar for a duck on the fifth ball of the innings. RCB came out strong, courtesy of Anil Kumble and Praveen Kumar's inspired spells. Greame Smith was then dismissed on the last delivery of the third over.

Rajasthan finished the first six overs with just 14 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. From there, it was all downhill as Kumble ran through RR's batting line-up, dismissing Shane Warne and Co. for a mere 58 runs.

While Praveen Kumar's powerplay figures read 3-0-7-2, Anil Kumble took five wickets for just five runs. RCB won the game by a huge 75-run margin.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14/3 vs RR, IPL 2022

Trent Boult dismissed Nicholas Pooran on a duck [IPLT20]

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2022 campaign on the worst-possible note as they equalled the lowest-ever powerplay score in the IPL on Tuesday.

After electing to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals, SRH were on the receiving end of some crisp power-hitting, with RR ultimately posting a mammoth 210 runs on the board.

On a green surface with a few inexperienced batters in the mix, SRH had no answers to Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna's seam bowling. The duo hit consistent lines and lengths and moved the ball both ways to fabricate SRH's downfall.

The Orange Army lost as many as three batters inside their first six overs with just 14 runs on the board. While skipper Kane Williamson went on to score just two runs, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran were dismissed without troubling the scorers. Both Boult and Prasidh bowled three overs each during the powerplay and returned with figures of 1 for 8 and 2 for 2 respectively.

SRH managed just 36-4 at the halfway mark of their innings. Late cameos from Aiden Markram (57*) and Washington Sundar (40) helped SRH post 149 for the loss of seven wickets as they lost the contest by 61 runs.

While Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets in his four overs, RR skipper Sanju Samson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his belligerent 27-ball 55.

Edited by Samya Majumdar