3 LSG players who can be the IPL 2023 MVP

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a fairly successful outing in their maiden season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The new franchise won nine of their 14 league games to finish in third place in the league table before being knocked out in the Eliminator.

Led by KL Rahul, the team wasn't short on match-winners in their squad. After a decent run in their first season, they will be looking to return as a much stronger side for IPL 2023.

Another season with a playoff run could be on the cards for the side, especially if their match-winners come to the party. Who knows, maybe one of those players could be the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the season.

Here, we take a look at three LSG players who could be the Most Valuable Player in IPL 2023:

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in the IPL for a few years now. Having won the Orange Cap in the 2020 season with the Punjab Kings, the Karnataka batter took on a new challenge last year, leading a new franchise in the Lucknow Super Giants.

He has scored over 600 runs in each of the last three seasons and always manages to make his mark in the tournament. For all his good work with the bat, the LSG captain has never been in contention for the MVP award.

While he undoubtedly possesses the talent to challenge for the title, he will have to produce another great season to churn out runs in winning contributions for his side.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis, aka the Hulk, is one of the most destructive batters in the world if he finds his groove. The all-rounder is a valuable asset in the white-ball format for his national side and is usually in demand in franchise T20 leagues around the globe.

He didn't have the best of seasons last time out with LSG, scoring only 156 runs and taking four wickets in 11 matches. Needless to say, the 33-year-old will need to improve on these numbers to be anywhere near contention.

However, he is well capable of doing so. Shane Watson (twice), Adam Gilchrist, and Glenn Maxwell are the only Australians' to win this award in the past. Shall the Hulk find his best form, he could well add his name to this esteemed list.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has been a consistent feature in the Indian side in the past year. His return to the Indian side was largely down to his performances in the IPL last season, where he scored 451 runs in 15 matches, at a strike rate of 136.67.

Batting at number three or four in the middle order, the all-rounder produced some heroic performances throughout the tournament. He has also contributed effectively with the ball in hand and will be expected to do more of the same for his franchise at their home ground.

Hooda is capable of being the X-factor for LSG and could well find himself in the MVP race if he finds consistency in both departments of his game.

