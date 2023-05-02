3 LSG players who can replace KL Rahul if he is sidelined with injury

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were dealt a major blow during their IPL 2023 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1, with skipper KL Rahul suffering an injury and limping off the field.

During the second over of RCB's innings, Rahul pulled up as he dived near the boundary ropes and was visibly struggling as he clutched his right thigh. He took no further part in the innings, with Krunal Pandya assuming captaincy duties and Rahul himself batting at No. 11 as LSG find themselves in an improbable situation.

The skipper couldn't pull off a victory out of the fire as RCB's bowlers delivered, but it is highly possible that Rahul could miss out on action for the Super Giants. They will next play the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Wednesday, May 3, before heading to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 7.

The extent of the injury is not yet known with no official update from the LSG camp. But should Rahul be ruled out of action for the next game, the team will have to explore alternatives to slot into their playing XI.

Here, we look at three players who can replace him for their next IPL 2023 match against CSK at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

#1 Manan Vohra

The most obvious name that springs to mind first up is that of opening batter Manan Vohra. Aside from offering a like-for-like replacement, he also carries a wealth of experience with him in the IPL, having played 55 matches and scoring 1073 runs since making his debut in 2013.

Vohra was once touted as an India prospect in the T20I format. While that hasn't materialized to date, this could just be the opportunity he needs to carve a redemption arc with Rahul likely to be sidelined. He would want to turn in a better showing than he did at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 though, having scored 161 runs at an average of 32.30 but a strike rate of just 99.38.

IPL 2023 has been one for comebacks, with the likes of Mohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla, and Ajinkya Rahane among others setting the stage alight. If LSG gives him a go in the playing XI against CSK, Vohra will be keen to join the list himself.

#2 Karan Sharma

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Karan Sharma is proving why he is the captain of UP in his very first First class season.



It's not normal to make your FC debut as a captain of the team.



Karan Sharma became the 2nd UP captain to make a 4th innings century when UP chased down 358 in 70 overs vs Maharashtra. Karan Sharma is proving why he is the captain of UP in his very first First class season. It's not normal to make your FC debut as a captain of the team. Karan Sharma became the 2nd UP captain to make a 4th innings century when UP chased down 358 in 70 overs vs Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh skipper Karan Sharma played a lone match for LSG last year when they took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Pune. A top-order batter who can chip in with useful overs of off-spin, he tallied 239 runs in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches in the recent domestic season, averaging 59.75 at a strike rate of 114.90.

Given that he is a local player, he will be accustomed to the conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which hasn't been conducive to stroke-making from a batter's perspective.

LSG can tap into that experience with their batting lineup struggling in their recent home matches. It shouldn't be a surprise if Karan walks into the playing XI against CSK.

#3 Prerak Mankad

While he bats in the middle order for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, Prerak Mankad is certainly an option that LSG can consider to replace Rahul. Not only can he strike the ball hard, but he can also send down overs of medium-pace should the need arise.

With regards to who opens should he bat in the middle-order, the Super Giants always have the option of continuing with Ayush Badoni, or promoting either Deepak Hooda or Marcus Stoinis up top.

Mankad has developed a reputation for standing tall under pressure in domestic cricket. He was used as an impact substitute during the match against GT, although he didn't get to face a delivery. Time will tell if he gets that opportunity with Rahul expected to miss out on action.

Who according to you should LSG replace KL Rahul with in their XI should he be ruled out for a few games? Have your say in the comments section below!

