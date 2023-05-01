3 times MS Dhoni's decisions backfired for CSK in the IPL

MS Dhoni's decision-making came under scrutiny as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost a nerve-wracking thriller against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

The CSK skipper's decision to hold back an over from Ravindra Jadeja, just as he was in the middle of a fruitful spell, backfired for the hosts. With PBKS needing 72 runs off the last five overs, Tushar Deshpande was recalled to the attack instead as Liam Livingstone tore into him.

While Livingstone departed in that over, the damage was done as it brought the Kings back into the contest. Matheesha Pathirana had to bowl overs 18 and 20 even as the best death bowler in the side is often entrusted with the penultimate over. With Sikandar Raza holding his nerve and seeing PBKS past the finish line, it handed CSK their second IPL 2023 defeat at home.

This is not the first time though that Dhoni's gamble backfired on him. Here, we look at three previous instances of such decisions not yielding him or CSK the desired result:

#1 Choosing to field in the IPL 2015 final

CSK and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns in the final of IPL 2015 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Captains often choose to bat in a big knockout clash given the pressure that comes with it.

Dhoni, on the other hand, went the other way round and asked the opposition to bat upon winning the toss, reckoning that the wicket was sticky upfront.

The move, however, backfired massively as MI racked up 202/5 on the back of half-centuries from Lendl Simmons and skipper Rohit Sharma. In response, the Super Kings never got going in their chase and were restricted to 161/8 with MI lifting the title for the second time.

#2 Bowling Pawan Negi to Hardik Pandya in the penultimate over in 2015

Joshua @N0ONE05 Bowling jaddu to jitesh and curran is as bad as bowling negi to hardik Bowling jaddu to jitesh and curran is as bad as bowling negi to hardik

CSK wore an unblemished home record in IPL 2015 when they took on MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Having won all five home games up until then, they were given a tough challenge by Rohit and Co., who had lost to the Super Kings earlier in the season.

The hosts were restricted to 158/5 before Parthiv Patel and Simmons got MI off to the perfect start. Dhoni's go-to spin-choke strategy was then on as the equation boiled down to 30 needed off the last two overs. The skipper turned to left-arm spinner Pawan Negi, holding an over of him back for the death.

But that's when the world arose to Hardik Pandya's prowess as a spin-hitter. The strapping young lad from Baroda negated the gamble with three towering sixes that were then followed by Ambati Rayudu hitting one of his own. Just nine runs were required off the last over as Mumbai breached the Chepauk fortress.

Dhoni's reasoning for keeping an over of Negi back was understandable on a slow pitch. But it fell flat on CSK's face, with Pandya rendering it moot.

#3 Bowling David Hussey at the death against RCB in 2014

Dhoni gave David Hussey the last over against RCB in an IPL 2014 match but it backfired big time for CSK (File image).

On a sluggish pitch at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, CSK were restricted to a total of 138/4 in their 20 overs by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While it seemed under-par at the halfway mark, the way their spinners operated to keep a power-packed RCB batting unit quiet was indicative of an intense contest.

It was clear that Dhoni was going to use spin to win this game. Surprisingly though, he threw the ball to David Hussey in the 16th over and stuck with him unchanged. With 10 runs required off the final over, he backed Hussey over leg-spinner Samuel Badree to get the job done.

It wasn't to be, however, as Yuvraj Singh slammed a six off the first ball to shut the game for good. RCB got home as Dhoni's gamble in picking Hussey over his specialist bowlers backfired.

Do CSK have reasons to worry after their loss to PBKS in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

