3 major challenges for Rishabh Pant as LSG captain for IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant has been announced as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The official announcement was made in a 'special chat' by team owner Sanjiv Goenka and Pant himself.

Rishabh Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He was then acquired by LSG for a massive price of INR 27 crore. Therefore, he also became the most expensive player in the history of the league.

This is not the first time that Pant will be leading a side in the IPL. He led the Delhi Capitals in 43 matches during his time with the franchise. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter won 23 games as captain with a win percentage of 53.48.

Trending

Rishabh Pant will be posed with several challenges as he is set to begin his IPL journey with LSG. On that note, here are the three major challenges he will face as LSG captain ahead of IPL 2025.

#3 Rishabh Pant will have to lead a new side right away

While Rishabh Pant has been announced as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025, it is also to be noted that this will be his first season with the franchise.

Coming into a new franchise and being captain right away could be among the biggest challenges for the left-hander. He will not only have to adapt to the side and the environment but will also have to get to know the players in quick time.

Knowing a new set of players and gelling will be key for the captain as he will have to manage and lead the side. Communication and figuring out what works well for the team will be crucial aspects for Pant as LSG skipper.

#2 Pressure to turn things around

LSG reached the playoffs in their first season as they finished third after the league stage. They made it to the top four in their second season as well. However, last year (2024), the franchise failed to make it past the league stage.

They finished in the seventh position in the points table with seven wins and as many defeats from 14 matches. After a disappointing finish, they will aim to bounce back and put up an improved performance in the 2025 season.

Walking in as captain right away, Rishabh Pant will be under pressure to lead the side amid expectations of turning the tables. The side has never won an IPL title as well and it will be challenging to deal with high expectations.

#1 Getting the right team combination

A balanced and settled team combination is vital for any team to succeed, particularly in the T20 format. Lucknow Super Giants face the challenge of figuring out their opening combination.

The team does not seem to have a settled opening pair post the auction. Moreover, they have several young pacers such as Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav in the squad. With both pacers injured, Rishabh Pant as captain will also face the challenge to ensure their workloads are looked after.

Rotation of players will be a challenge. LSG have just six overseas players and choosing the right four at the start of the season will also be important. Dealing with youngsters and big international players such as Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Mitchell Marsh at the same time will test his captaincy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news