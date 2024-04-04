3 massive issues ailing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign. They have played four matches in the competition so far, winning only one and losing the other three. They are languishing in ninth position in the points table, with only two points to their name.

DC began their IPL 2024 campaign with a four-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening encounter in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Delhi Capitals then went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs in Jaipur. DC registered their maiden win of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), beating the defending champions by 20 runs in Visakhapatnam.

In their previous match, though, they were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 106 runs. Batting first, KKR put up 272-7 on the board, the second-highest IPL total. In response, DC were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

As Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting admitted after the side's hammering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, the team did a lot of things that were unacceptable. On that note, we analyze three massive issues ailing DC in IPL 2024.

#1 Inconsistency in batting department

On paper, the Delhi Capitals have a strong batting line-up. However, matches are not won and lost on paper. DC's top four have struggled to make an impact on a consistent basis, which has hurt the team's cause in a big way.

David Warner has got starts in all the matches, but has only one half-century to show for his efforts. Mitchell Marsh has struggled for rhythm and has a highest score of 23 from four innings. He was dismissed for a duck against KKR.

Prithvi Shaw has played only two games and has done a reasonable job, scoring 43 off 27 against CSK. However, the decision to try Ricky Bhui ahead of Shaw in the first two matches backfired as he was dismissed cheaply in both games.

If we look at Delhi Capitals' batting effort against Kolkata, they lost their first four wickets with only 33 runs on the board. The batting efforts of skipper Pant and Tristan Stubbs are definite positives, but DC need a lot more from their famed batting stars.

#2 Anrich Nortje's lack of impact

When fit, fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been key to Delhi's success with the ball. He picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches in IPL 2020, 12 in eight matches in 2021 and nine in six games in 2022.

The South African speedster was a bit off color last season, but still managed 10 wickets in 10 matches. This year, though, Nortje has looked completely pedestrian. His extra pace, which is supposed to be his X-factor, has worked to the opposition's advantage as batters have taken him to the cleaners.

After missing the first game against Punjab Kings due to fitness issues, Nortje was clobbered for 48 runs in four overs in the match against Rajasthan Royals. He conceded 0/43 in four overs against Chennai Super Kings and even though he picked up three wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, his four overs cost the team 59 runs.

#3 Delhi Capitals have lacked discipline in the field

Delhi Capitals' overall discipline in the field has been well below acceptable standards. In the match against KKR, Warner put down a relatively simple catch offered by Phil Salt and there were a couple of half chances as well. In the game against CSK, Khaleel Ahmed put down a sitter to give MS Dhoni a reprieve.

In DC's opening game against PBKS, at least three catches that should have been taken went down. Delhi Capitals need to pull up their socks on the field to match the standards of other teams in the competition.

It's not only about catching. DC have been well behind the over rate for two games in a row. Team skipper Pant, in fact, was fined ₹24 lakh for his team's second over rate offence in IPL 2024.

As captain, Pant's lack of judgement with regard to DRS calls once again came to the fore against KKR. In short, DC have plenty of issues to work on before they face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.